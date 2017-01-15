Award - painted wren 1-15-17

Submitted by Aaron Horrell The winners of the first ever photo contest sponsored by Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau have been announced. The Best of Show photo (above) is titled “Observation Deck” by Ed Thomason. He is from New Madrid, Missouri. Alternate Best of Show (below) is titled “Christmas Flowers” by Laura Bennett from Cape Girardeau. Other winners in this contest were Terry Crank of Linden, Michigan; Larry Braun of Benton, Missouri; Alexander Kantchev of Cape Girardeau; and Carmen Simpher of Cape Girardeau. The gallery will sponsor four more photo contests during 2017, including “Anything Flowers,” which will have a deadline for entry on March 31; “Fourth of July”; “Halloween”; and “Anything Winter.” We are still finalizing entry deadlines for the second, third and fourth contest. Each contest will begin after the previous one has ended. The contests will be open to people of all ages in two divisions: youth (ages 17 and younger) and adult (18 years of age and older). We will offer prizes or monetary awards to Best of Show, Alternate Best of Show, first place, second place, third place and two honorable mention places. There will be a small entry fee of $10 for up to three photos. More information can be found on Facebook or at Painted Wren Art Gallery, located at 223 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.