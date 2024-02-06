Award - Farm Day

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized county affiliates for their strong membership and diligent efforts in promoting the cattle industry at the 51st annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show, Jan. 4 through 6 in Columbia, Missouri. The Southeast Missouri Cattlemen’s Association was named Outstanding Affiliate for Activity/Event for Farm Day, an educational event for third and fourth graders to learn where food comes from and how it is produced on local farms.

Sixteen schools from Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, and Perry counties participate in the event, sending between 800-1000 students per year as well as more than 200 educators and parents.