FeaturesJanuary 12, 2019

Award - Farm Day

story image illustation

The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized county affiliates for their strong membership and diligent efforts in promoting the cattle industry at the 51st annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show, Jan. 4 through 6 in Columbia, Missouri. The Southeast Missouri Cattlemen’s Association was named Outstanding Affiliate for Activity/Event for Farm Day, an educational event for third and fourth graders to learn where food comes from and how it is produced on local farms.

Sixteen schools from Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, and Perry counties participate in the event, sending between 800-1000 students per year as well as more than 200 educators and parents.

The SEMO Cattlemen’s affiliate hosted Farm Day for the 23rd consecutive year in 2018.

While the SEMO Cattlemen are organizers of the event, Farm Day is a coordinated effort between many organizations, sponsors, and volunteers.

Pictured from left to right: founding member Mike Kasten, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association region 3 vice president Charlie Besher, Donna Besher, MCA president Bobby Simpson, Eileen Meier, MCA past president Butch Meier, Missouri Farmers Association member Mike Spidle, and 2019 Beef Queen Lauren Gilbert.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

