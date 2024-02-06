All sections
May 28, 2017
Award - academy
The Southeast Missouri Music Academy held its annual Young Composer's Concert on May 12 in the Shuck Recital Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Featured on the program were original compositions by students in musicianship classes of Pam Dumey and Sherrie Troxel. Pictured (back row, from left): Pam Dumey, instructor; Sherrie Troxel, instructor; Hana Hiromitzu, third place, high school; Victoria Collom, second place, high school; Claire Southard, first place, junior high; Clayton Bridgeman, first place, high school; Anna Ahrens, second place, elementary; Eli Youngblood, honorable mention, junior high; and Savannah Cork, honorable mention, junior high. Second row, from left: Henry Rusten, honorable mention, elementary; Nicholas Gaeta, honorable mention, elementary; and Parker Callis, third place, elementary. Front row, from left: Erica Cooley, third place, primary; Emmy Callis, second place, primary; Caroline Fredenburg, primary; Ruby Luo, honorable mention, elementary; and Cameron Reis, first place, elementary.
story image illustation

Submitted by Steve Schaffner

The Southeast Missouri Music Academy held its annual Young Composer’s Concert on May 12 in the Shuck Recital Hall at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Featured on the program were original compositions by students in musicianship classes of Pam Dumey and Sherrie Troxel. Pictured (back row, from left): Pam Dumey, instructor; Sherrie Troxel, instructor; Hana Hiromitzu, third place, high school; Victoria Collom, second place, high school; Claire Southard, first place, junior high; Clayton Bridgeman, first place, high school; Anna Ahrens, second place, elementary; Eli Youngblood, honorable mention, junior high; and Savannah Cork, honorable mention, junior high. Second row, from left: Henry Rusten, honorable mention, elementary; Nicholas Gaeta, honorable mention, elementary; and Parker Callis, third place, elementary. Front row, from left: Erica Cooley, third place, primary; Emmy Callis, second place, primary; Caroline Fredenburg, primary; Ruby Luo, honorable mention, elementary; and Cameron Reis, first place, elementary.

Community
