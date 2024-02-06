Awakening the children

By Robert Hurtgen
Every August, parents of school-aged children find themselves in the center of a dilemma.
They are forced to wake the once cute and cuddly bears from their summer hibernation to the routine of early breakfasts, backpacks and school buses. Summer is gone and the school bells are ringing again.
Some parents soothe their children into the early-morning routine.
They acclimate their young geniuses by waking them earlier and earlier each day, believing this slow-paced adjustment is better for everyone.
Other parents advocate a shock-and-awe style of ripping away the lazy mornings like a bandage on a wound.
Their children slept late one day, and the next, they are up at the crack of dawn.
Then there are the home-school parents, who, after divulging their children read nothing but the classics this summer, snicker that their school day didn't begin until 9 a.m.
Yet for some reason, they still can't seem to get their darling son or daughter to school on time.
Parenting requires a strategy that extends beyond when to get them up and out the door.
A parenting strategy aims at producing spiritually, mentally and physically healthy men and women whose address is not your basement.
Fortunately, the Bible has much to say about life, eternity, relationships and parenting. Jesus, responding to the question of which command is important, says, "The most important is Listen, O Israel! The Lord our God, the Lord is one. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is, Love your neighbor as yourself" (Mark 12:30-31).
Both of these statements seem normal, but they are counter-cultural.
Jesus is calling for a love that both surrenders every corner of life to God the Father while simultaneously yielding one's own interests to demonstrate love for others. In a selfie world, it is counter-cultural to be selfless.
Parents both model and instruct as to how they can love God from every corner of life.
They model how their passion, heart, thoughtfulness and fortitude can be directed toward someone greater than themselves.
Simultaneously, they equip their children to love other people in a counter-cultural way, to treat others not as they think they deserve to be treated but rather as they want to be treated.
However you awaken your bears from their summer hibernation, greet the dawn with the greatest purpose of loving God with everything and everyone as you want to be loved.
