Awakening the children

By Robert Hurtgen

Every August, parents of school-aged children find themselves in the center of a dilemma.

They are forced to wake the once cute and cuddly bears from their summer hibernation to the routine of early breakfasts, backpacks and school buses. Summer is gone and the school bells are ringing again.

Some parents soothe their children into the early-morning routine.

They acclimate their young geniuses by waking them earlier and earlier each day, believing this slow-paced adjustment is better for everyone.

Other parents advocate a shock-and-awe style of ripping away the lazy mornings like a bandage on a wound.

Their children slept late one day, and the next, they are up at the crack of dawn.

Then there are the home-school parents, who, after divulging their children read nothing but the classics this summer, snicker that their school day didn't begin until 9 a.m.

Yet for some reason, they still can't seem to get their darling son or daughter to school on time.