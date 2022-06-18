Avoid distractions

There was this one guy with his daughter. She was maybe 8 or 9 years old. Most of the time, while the dolphins were swimming around us, he looked at his phone. He was texting, editing photos, scrolling social media, or creating world peace. Whatever he was doing was more important than what was happening in real-time. He seemed to be distracted and was missing the moment.

The reason why many are missing the life God has for them is because they are distracted. That venture of faith you've been impressed to take on will never happen if you are distracted. The marriage and family you want to build will be a wish and a desire if distractions drive you. Distractions can blind you to the present and the need for your presence.

Distractions also steal from your purpose. The passage advocates giving your best self to a faith-filled act of obedience. To give yourself a great purpose in life that only you can contribute. Chasing every possibility that comes your way will steal from the purpose of giving your best to the Lord. Give yourself to God's purposes by eliminating distractions.