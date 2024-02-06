Auxiliary donates to Toys for Tots

The Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary ladies in Cape Girardeau donated toys to Toys for Tots. The auxiliary is dedicated to supporting several charities every year.
In October the ladies bought coats, gloves, hats and socks for Franklin School pupils.
If you are interested in helping people, please phone 573-335-0305 and leave a message.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.