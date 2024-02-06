All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 18, 2023

Auxiliary donates to Toys for Tots

The Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary ladies in Cape Girardeau donated toys to Toys for Tots. The auxiliary is dedicated to supporting several charities every year. In October the ladies bought coats, gloves, hats and socks for Franklin School pupils...

Members of the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary in Cape Girardeau recently donated toys to Toys for Tots. Left to right are Barbara Yallaly, Edna Smith, Susan Tilley, Mildred Varnell and Donna Hinze. In October, the auxiliary bought coats, gloves, hats and socks for students at Franklin Elementary School.
Members of the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary in Cape Girardeau recently donated toys to Toys for Tots. Left to right are Barbara Yallaly, Edna Smith, Susan Tilley, Mildred Varnell and Donna Hinze. In October, the auxiliary bought coats, gloves, hats and socks for students at Franklin Elementary School.

The Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary ladies in Cape Girardeau donated toys to Toys for Tots. The auxiliary is dedicated to supporting several charities every year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In October the ladies bought coats, gloves, hats and socks for Franklin School pupils.

If you are interested in helping people, please phone 573-335-0305 and leave a message.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy