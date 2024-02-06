All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesOctober 6, 2022

Autumn cocktails can get creative

Apple pie! Pumpkin spice! Buttered rum! This is how we embrace autumn at our home bar. Despite the drop in temperatures, cocktails flavored for fall don't need to taste deep, brooding or heavy. There are plenty of ways to harness the ingredients we associate with the season to craft cocktails that remain light and bright, yet also richly satisfying...

By J.M. HIRSCH ~ Associated Press
This combination of photos shows, from left, a spiced apple cocktail, a pumpkin spice martini and a buttered rum cocktail. (Callum Duffy via AP)
This combination of photos shows, from left, a spiced apple cocktail, a pumpkin spice martini and a buttered rum cocktail. (Callum Duffy via AP)

Apple pie! Pumpkin spice! Buttered rum! This is how we embrace autumn at our home bar.

Despite the drop in temperatures, cocktails flavored for fall don't need to taste deep, brooding or heavy. There are plenty of ways to harness the ingredients we associate with the season to craft cocktails that remain light and bright, yet also richly satisfying.

It's also an excellent opportunity to explore liquors you might not normally be drawn to. One of the fascinating aspects of cocktails is the unexpected ways that liquors can be transformed depending on how and with what they are mixed.

These transformations give us the space to experiment and discover drinks we never knew we would enjoy. This is where "I don't like rum" becomes "I like rum when..."

Pumpkin Spice Martini

This is your pumpkin spice latte of cocktails. A quick reduction of apple cider provides sweet and tangy notes that play perfectly with pumpkin pie spices. Naturally sweet bourbon is excellent in this cocktail, but vodka also is an excellent choice. Keep a close eye on the cider during the final five minutes of simmering. As it reduces to a syrup, it can quickly go from thick and delicious to burned and smoking. The combination of chocolate and orange bitters is wonderful, but if you only have one, the cocktail still will be delicious.

  • 1 cup apple cider
  • 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 3 ounces vodka
  • Dash chocolate bitters
  • Dash orange bitters
  • 6 to 10 granules kosher salt
  • Ice cubes

In a saucepan over low, simmer the cider and pumpkin pie spice until thick and reduced to 2 tablespoons, 10 to 15 minutes. Cool completely, then pour into a cocktail shaker (use a silicone spatula to scrape the pan to get all of the syrup). Add the bourbon or vodka, chocolate bitters, orange bitters and salt. Shake with ice cubes. Strain into a coupe.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Spiced apple cocktail

Slices of fresh apple add both flavorful juice and gentle sweetness to this bourbon-based cocktail. Use apples with high acidity and lots of flavor, such as Honeycrisp or Macoun. Licor 43 is a Spanish liqueur with vanilla notes, while Ancho Reyes has mild chili heat. The combination creates a sweet, savory and gently spicy cocktail.

  • 2 large, thin slices fresh apple
  • 1/4 ounce agave or simple syrup
  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/4 ounce Licor 43
  • 1/4 ounce Ancho Reyes
  • Dash orange bitters
  • 6 to 10 granules kosher salt
  • Ice, cubes and crushed

In a stirring glass, aggressively muddle the apple slices and syrup. Add the bourbon, Licor 43, Ancho Reyes, bitters and salt. Stir with ice cubes, then double strain into a coupe filled halfway with crushed ice.

Buttered rum

Traditionally, a Buttered Rum is a warm cocktail in which a pat of butter is melted into a heated blend of rum, apple cider and spices. To give this wonderful flavor combination year-round appeal, I borrowed a technique often used with whiskey -- fat washing. This involves adding a flavorful fatty ingredient, such as bacon or butter, to a liquor. After a brief infusion, it is chilled so the fat is easily strained out, leaving only its flavor behind. In this case, the result is buttery-rich rum, the perfect foil for bright hard apple cider.

  • 2 ounces aged rum
  • 1 tablespoon melted butter
  • n 1/4 ounce orange liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce agave or simple syrup
  • Pinch grated nutmeg
  • Ice cubes
  • 1 ounce hard apple cider

In a small glass, stir together the rum and butter. Let sit for 5 minutes, then place in the freezer for 10 minutes. Line a mesh cocktail strainer with cheesecloth, then pour the butter-rum mixture through it and into a cocktail shaker. Discard the butter. Add the orange liqueur, syrup and nutmeg, then shake with ice cubes. Strain into a coupe, then top with the cider.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy