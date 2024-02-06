Author inspired by Columbia class publishes new book

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- When Abby Fulcher recalled her fourth-grade year, she thought about the time a beloved tree outside the window of her Columbia classroom was cut down. Her younger self felt emotional and confused as to why anybody would cut down a tree, especially one her class was so connected to.

Lisa Schenker's classroom at Grant Elementary School faced the large pin oak tree in 2006. Schenker, now retired, described the tree as grand and said it felt as though the class was in a treehouse. The class watched the birds and squirrels come and go through the tree, and Schenker used the tree to teach the students about nature and the birds they saw.

"The kids just loved this tree," Schenker said.

After one of the branches fell onto a dumpster, the pin oak was labeled a hazard, and a cut-down order was issued. Schenker said her students did everything they could to protest, even on the day the tree was taken down.

Now, 13 years later, the essence of the story is the basis of the latest children's chapter book in the "Bea Garcia" series by Deborah Zemke of Columbia, the Columbia Missourian reports.

Fulcher, now 22, said it was her and her mom's idea to protest the pin oak's removal. She recalled being moved that her class was able to stand up for what it believed in. She said that at the time, she wanted to give a voice to something that did not have a voice and fight for something that was innocent.

Fulcher even remembered her classmates taking slices out of the tree after it was cut down. Schenker said she still has a piece of it in her home.

"Before they took the tree down, we went out and we had this celebration in honor of the tree. The kids wrote poems, and the kids wrote letters to the tree," Schenker said. "It was just really, really sad."

This tale led Deborah Zemke to write and illustrate the fourth book in her children's chapter book series: "Bea Garcia." Published last month, "Bea Garcia: The Tree and Me" was inspired by the class's effort to save the tree outside of the window. Although the book has a happier ending than the true story, the idea of students working together to achieve the goal aligns.