Submitted by Nancy Bahn Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the August Yard of the Month to Tammy Jones, who maintains her joyously blooming garden at 519 Sunset Street. This colorful garden shares happiness with people leaving Southeast Hospital and also those driving on Sunset. An English garden inspiration features continuous blooms throughout the growing season; among them are orange tiger lilies, white iris and sedum all of which had been grown by her grandfather, who instilled in young Tammy an early love of gardening. He would take her on ‘garden tours’ around their farm gardens. Other flowering plants include red shrub roses, pink crape myrtle shrubs, blue macrophylla hydrangea, daisies, astilbe, coral bells, cosmos, several varieties of grasses and hostas, coneflowers, cannas, four o’clocks (miribilis), yarrow, oriental lilies, and salvia, to name just a few of Ms. Jones’ flowers. Her potted plants of coleus, geranium, caladium and ferns offer color, texture and variety to other areas. Walking through the mulched pathway around the house brings delight at every view. She also maintains a few tomato, pepper and herb plants in the backyard. Congratulations and thank you to Ms. Jones for making her garden a place of beauty for us all to enjoy. Shown above are homeowner Tammy Jones, Anne Foust and Nadine Davis, Ramblewood GC Yard of the Month committee members.