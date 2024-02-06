Atwood, Grisham among contributors to pandemic novel

"The cast of lively fictional characters on the Manhattan rooftop in 'Fourteen Days' have much to say to one another about life during the pandemic and even more about life in general, sometimes getting into discussions, debates or outright quarrels -- and sometimes finding resolution in unexpected moments of empathy and connection," Atwood said in a statement.

"To provide a narrative framework, we structured the work so that the building's super records the stories and conversations on her cellphone to create an unauthorized guerrilla text."

Fiction writers usually need more time than poets or nonfiction writers to absorb historical events, and novels and short stories about the coronavirus remain rare a year into the pandemic. Several picture books have been published, including "Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo's Super Adventure" and "While We Can't Hug." Michael Lewis' nonfiction "The Premonition: A Pandemic Story" is scheduled for May.

But novelists so far have tended either to use it as a subplot, such as Michael Connelly in his thriller "The Law of Innocence," or avoided it, such as Stephen King, who in his upcoming "Billy Summers" switched the date of his story from 2020 to 2019. Preston told The Associated Press on Thursday he isn't ready to write a full-length work on the pandemic.

"It's too raw and too fresh, and as a novelist you have to take in the experience," he said. "I was in New York that terrible week of March 9 when the city shut down, a national emergency was declared and the National Guard was surrounding New Rochelle (where an early outbreak occurred). That was one of the most unbelievable weeks of my life and it's very raw."