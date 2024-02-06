All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 23, 2019

Attracting purple martins and reducing mosquitoes

I have been shivering a lot this morning. I am tired of cold weather. For some reason (Brrrr) I thought of purple martins. They are a sure harbinger of spring. In front of my office/retail outlet we have a purple martin apartment house and also two sets of plastic gourds that are designed to attract and house purple martins. ...

Paul Schnare avatar
Paul Schnare
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Purple martin housing is seen out front of Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
KASSI JACKSON ~ kjackson@semissourian.com <br> <br> Purple martin housing is seen out front of Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

I have been shivering a lot this morning. I am tired of cold weather. For some reason (Brrrr) I thought of purple martins. They are a sure harbinger of spring.

In front of my office/retail outlet we have a purple martin apartment house and also two sets of plastic gourds that are designed to attract and house purple martins. We can house up to 44 families. When martins arrive in the spring our front parking lot becomes a place to view the population interactions. I laugh a lot, because I think sometimes that the martin population is a microcosm of the human population.

Not only do the martins provide entertainment, but they also reduce flying insect populations around the building. I have never been bitten by a mosquito here at work.

If you want to have fun watching the martin families interact and also reduce insect populations in your backyard, think about installing a purple martin apartment complex. The common martin houses come in apartment numbers of 6 up to 28. As mentioned above you can also get plastic gourd complexes.

Install the complex in an area of your landscape that has a clear area around it of 25 to 30 feet. This allows space for the martins to swoop into their apartment, and also give them plenty of space to take off for their afternoon aerial jaunt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Purple martin housing is seen out front of Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Purple martin housing is seen out front of Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Martins like to live next to areas that are breeding areas for mosquitoes. Our houses are next to a creek that runs through the city. I think the water provides areas for mosquito populations to increase.

If you already have a martin house near your home or office, now is the time to clean it out. You wouldn't want to move into an apartment that someone else has lived in that has not been cleaned up. After cleaning, spread some dusting sulfur in the floor of each apartment. This helps reduce mite populations inside each apartment.

You may also want to install a sparrow trap below the martin house. Sparrows like to enter martin apartments and peck on the martin eggs. This results in the demise of the infant martin within the egg.

You do not have to provide feed for the martins. They are pretty good a finding food in their neighborhood. As mentioned above, they are pretty good at local pest control.

If you want to have some fun in the summer watching the interactions of the martin populations now is the time to get that apartment complex, put it together and decide where you are going to locate it in your landscape. Enjoy!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy