Attracting purple martins and reducing mosquitoes

I have been shivering a lot this morning. I am tired of cold weather. For some reason (Brrrr) I thought of purple martins. They are a sure harbinger of spring.

In front of my office/retail outlet we have a purple martin apartment house and also two sets of plastic gourds that are designed to attract and house purple martins. We can house up to 44 families. When martins arrive in the spring our front parking lot becomes a place to view the population interactions. I laugh a lot, because I think sometimes that the martin population is a microcosm of the human population.

Not only do the martins provide entertainment, but they also reduce flying insect populations around the building. I have never been bitten by a mosquito here at work.

If you want to have fun watching the martin families interact and also reduce insect populations in your backyard, think about installing a purple martin apartment complex. The common martin houses come in apartment numbers of 6 up to 28. As mentioned above you can also get plastic gourd complexes.

Install the complex in an area of your landscape that has a clear area around it of 25 to 30 feet. This allows space for the martins to swoop into their apartment, and also give them plenty of space to take off for their afternoon aerial jaunt.