If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our home is a place of comfort and safety. A place where families gather, bond and develop memories. Despite the recent rising costs of materials, families nationwide have heavily invested in the improvement of their living spaces: The Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University reported a 27% increase in home improvement spending from 2019 to 2022, resulting in a $90 billion increase. Faced with sudden lifestyle changes, the resulting need for creature comforts and drawn shades has provided us with a respite from the daily grind, functioning as a place where we can be our truest selves.

Today as homes are being built, sold and replicated en masse, the trend in design is often sterile. White walls and stainless steel appliances beckon buyers to look to HGTV for inspiration, and in an ironic twist, the opportunity to be unique is often traded for the opportunity to be alike. For many, this approach is sufficient. However, it is not always the case.

For some, the act of filling their home with furniture, lamps, rugs and art, down to the smallest tchotchke, is more akin to artistic curation. These expressive choices begin to paint a picture of the individuals who inhabit these spaces. A pushing back, if you will, against things like box store fiberboard furniture. With care given to an object’s history and build quality, more often than not, these eclectic antiques will last a lifetime.

A quick survey of these individuals demonstrates an attraction to buildings and apartments in which the space itself carries its own identity. A survey of these older homes begins to weave our story and provide a looking glass into the three local families that reside therein. Each home is filled to the brim with curated goods and designed by a local architect right here in Cape Girardeau from three decades — the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

__Meet the architect__

To provide context, an unsung legend of Southeast Missouri must be introduced. Mid-century architect, designer and artist John L.E. Boardman had a prolific career, despite being largely unknown on a national scale. However, one cannot go too far without encountering a home or building in Cape he has not touched. What makes Boardman stand out is the trust his clients provided him. Described as a renaissance man, Boardman had the innate ability to convince his clients to build wildly unique, one-of-a-kind properties that embodied not only the time period, but also the essence and character of the individuals who hired him. Boardman, now passed, has left a legacy of truly inspired homes, constructed throughout his five-decade career.

__Rusby’s Ranch__

Built in 1952 for local physician Dr. Dayton Rusby Seabaugh and nestled on the north side of Cape Girardeau in a sprawling four-acre lot close to town is my personal home and where my love of architecture and mid-century design started to flourish. The property, once more than 40 acres and street-lined with classic Cape Girardeau rose bushes, functioned as a home and farm. Not just a home to its occupants, horses and chickens, the property was often used as a retreat for scouts and even the nuns of Saint Francis Hospital.

Many years have passed since its glory days, and at one point left in dire repair, the home has hosted several owners since Dr. Seabaugh moved on. Since purchasing the home in 2020, my wife and I have painstakingly begun the process of restoring the property. As one of Boardman’s earlier works, his influences are easily identifiable. Less iconic mid-century and more Wrightian prairie-style, the home sits low and wide. Terrazzo floors, Tennessee flagstone and pine ceilings are indicative of Boardman’s early work that had a focus on materials. The home’s unique identity has been challenging to balance when it comes down to décor. However, once accepting this, adding furniture and art that best represents our young family and active lifestyle became natural.

Adorned with well-built vintage furniture, one-of-a-kind wool rugs, original art and more plants than seem sane, our love of history, as well as our desire to be comfortable, showcase our own style of design. With each design decision, it is almost as though we can hear our home reminding us of Audrey Hepburn’s words, “Don’t be like the rest of them, darling.” Curating a home with vintage elements while also restoring and repairing a neglected structure has not been easy, but it has been worth it.

__Chapmann House__