At Galati's, the Bella pizza is the belle of the ball

Galati's Ristorante is located inside of a small building tucked into the corner of an intersection in downtown Perryville, Missouri. When you walk in the door, you will see a small place, only 10 tables, and a visibly busy pizza baking station to the left. Galati's is intimate, and if you want to be sure to get a seat, arrive early.
This time, I did arrive early. I visited Galati's with a full table of six, and it is worth noting that not only did we get a table easily, our service was top notch. Our waitress was friendly, attentive and just a delight to talk to. I wish her nothing but the best with her pursuit of a master's degree.
Now let's talk about the food! My meal came with a salad or the soup of the day, and since the soup of that day was lobster bisque, it was a no-brainer. Thick and creamy, I was surprised that there were so many visible chunks of lobster. The soup was salty and full of tastes of the ocean, which balanced out the rich texture nicely.
I ordered the Mama's Pasta Trio, which I thought would give me a good sampling of pastas. It came with lasagna, creamy broccoli fettuccine and tortellini. The fettuccine had an obviously homemade sauce. Incredibly fresh and buttery, the sauce clung to the noodles in the most decadent of ways. A perfect thickness and with that unbeatable fresh taste, the fettucine sauce gets a thumbs up from me. The tortellini was topped with Galati's Salsa Pomodoro, which is a thick and chunky tomato and basil sauce. Don't quote me on this, but I think this may also be what they use as a pizza sauce, but more on the pizza later. Whatever it is put on top of or served with, the Salsa Pomodoro is a keeper. Visible cooked tomato chunks, thick and not in the least watery, this sauce has heft and is packed full of wonderful traditional Italian flavor.
So far, the sauces were where the magic happened at Galati's, which is how a good Italian restaurant should be judged, after all. But then I had to try the pizza, because most of the online reviews raved about the pizza, and it seems like I simply couldn't visit without eating a slice.
We ordered the smallest pizza size so we could share it as an appetizer. I wanted something purely Italian, so we chose the Montagna Bella, or "Bella" for short. The Bella pizza is topped with spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and mozzarella cheese. After baking, it's hit with fresh chopped tomatoes, oregano and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. We instantly knew it was a good pick, because our waitress let us know it was her favorite. Always listen to the employees. They've probably tasted it all, and they just know.
So we didn't have to wait too terribly long for the pizza, or any of the food, for that matter. But when the pizza came out, we all let out a collective sigh of pleasure. And when the pizza was dished out, and each piece led to eye-pleasing strings of mozzarella cheese streaming away from the spatula, oh my! Moments like those just can't be taken for granted.
So the pizza was indeed pretty, but was it good? Well, I don't know about the more American toppings, but this pizza was right up there with the best pizza I've had in more than a year. The crust was perfect — made fresh daily we were told. It wasn't too thin and definitely not too thick and bready. The base pizza sauce very much resembled the Salsa Pomodoro as far as flavor, acidity and sweetness. This is not a sweet sauce, and the tomato really shines through. The toppings were a chef's kiss. Usually, I'm not too keen on a pizza that doesn't have any meat on it, but wow, I didn't even miss it on this pie. The rich cheese, the meaty mushrooms, the zing of a piece of artichoke heart...I really can't oversell this pizza, it was that good.
Out of the six of us, six enjoyed the meal, and there was already talk of returning. I'd like to thank Galati's for giving me a good night with family, full of food and smiles.
You, too, can let Galati's cook for you at 124 N. Main St. in Perryville.
