At Galati's, the Bella pizza is the belle of the ball

Galati's Ristorante is located inside of a small building tucked into the corner of an intersection in downtown Perryville, Missouri. When you walk in the door, you will see a small place, only 10 tables, and a visibly busy pizza baking station to the left. Galati's is intimate, and if you want to be sure to get a seat, arrive early.

This time, I did arrive early. I visited Galati's with a full table of six, and it is worth noting that not only did we get a table easily, our service was top notch. Our waitress was friendly, attentive and just a delight to talk to. I wish her nothing but the best with her pursuit of a master's degree.

Now let's talk about the food! My meal came with a salad or the soup of the day, and since the soup of that day was lobster bisque, it was a no-brainer. Thick and creamy, I was surprised that there were so many visible chunks of lobster. The soup was salty and full of tastes of the ocean, which balanced out the rich texture nicely.

Cannelloni, perfect little pasta tubes filled with pork and beef. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

I ordered the Mama's Pasta Trio, which I thought would give me a good sampling of pastas. It came with lasagna, creamy broccoli fettuccine and tortellini. The fettuccine had an obviously homemade sauce. Incredibly fresh and buttery, the sauce clung to the noodles in the most decadent of ways. A perfect thickness and with that unbeatable fresh taste, the fettucine sauce gets a thumbs up from me. The tortellini was topped with Galati's Salsa Pomodoro, which is a thick and chunky tomato and basil sauce. Don't quote me on this, but I think this may also be what they use as a pizza sauce, but more on the pizza later. Whatever it is put on top of or served with, the Salsa Pomodoro is a keeper. Visible cooked tomato chunks, thick and not in the least watery, this sauce has heft and is packed full of wonderful traditional Italian flavor.

So far, the sauces were where the magic happened at Galati's, which is how a good Italian restaurant should be judged, after all. But then I had to try the pizza, because most of the online reviews raved about the pizza, and it seems like I simply couldn't visit without eating a slice.