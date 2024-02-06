Assessing the summer crop of 2017

By Rennie Phillips

Funny how gardening in the fall isn't nearly as much fun as gardening in the spring. After a summer of weeding and work it's kind of fun to just sit back and relax. I did clean off my hill garden, disc it and get some seed in the ground for fall. I planted some Austrian field peas, radishes, lettuce, beets, rutabaga and turnip seed. Our hill garden is fairly large with it being over an acre. I also planted some Jade green beans in our small garden, and they are up and looking good.

So with fall rapidly approaching I usually take some time and reflect back on the summer's garden. Some was a success, but there were some failures. Probably one of my main crops is tomatoes, so I evaluated this year's. My Big Beef produces some nice tomatoes, but I also found that aphids really like them. So next year when I plant my Big Beef I'll plan on watching for aphids.

My Kellogs and Dr. Wyche tomatoes both did really well. I'm planning on planting them next year. My Mr. Stripey didn't do so good. It was as if they were a different kind of Mr. Stripey than what I am used to planting. I'll plant them next year, but I'll get the seed from a more reputable supplier. One thing I like to do is plant a variety of tomatoes. It seems like every year one variety does better then the others, so by planting several, I'm covered. So we'll plant some Celebrity, Jet Star and Charger, as well as a couple others.

One tomato that did really well was Stupice. It was really early and produced great. The tomatoes are small or about the size of an egg. I picked my first Stupice in my outside garden on May 10, so they are early. I transplanted these plants near the end of March using some Season Extenders. These Season Extenders kept the plants from frosting at the end of March and the beginning of April. I'll start some Stupice for next spring.

We planted several different kinds of cucumbers this summer, and Tasty Jade is probably my favorite. We picked a boat load of these and sold some and ate a bunch. Then we planted some H19 Little Leaf cucumbers to make pickles. They make some great canning-size cucumbers. But we also planted General Lee, which work for canning but also can be eaten fresh. I may try a couple other English type cucumbers that sound really interesting. One is called Sweeter Yet and the other is Sweet Success.