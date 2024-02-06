Asking 'What would Jesus do?' is the key to discernment

"What would Jesus do?" Indeed what would Jesus do? It seemed to me that within the question was the key to my discernment. Most issues that plague us have to do with; Should I, Is what I'm doing the right thing to do? Is my decision going to be beneficial for everyone concerned, or merely for me? Am I hanging onto a job, trade, or obsolete idea when I am only working for the money or prestige, when someone fresh might be a better fit for the organization? We may have issues concerning our children, aging and where we should live. Need we stay where we are, or reach out toward new horizons that suit us better, or become stale, like a field that's overgrown with weeds?

Life is so full of ambiguities we often need to stop and regroup. We have to make decisions on the spur of the moment, many times, with no or little trusted guidance. If we're wondering what we ought to do or say to someone who has wronged us, we usually respond with anger, or at least feel dejected and unhappy. Rather than remain in a worrisome condition, downcast and sad, why not ask, "What would Jesus do?" It's unlikely that He would respond with malice and judgment, right?

Jacky is an example to me. She was the mother of a number of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We all realize that most families incur discord of some kind, and this was true within Jacky's family. She always tried to keep the relatives together because she felt strongly that family matters and that we need to teach that belief to our children as they mature. However a squabble occurred that caused much hurt among some of its members, although little was said outwardly. Jacky felt helpless because she was unable to do anything to put an end to the misunderstandings among them. She felt her hands were tied. "What should I do," she thought. Should I say something to them to help them understand each other better, or just keep quiet? There was no definite answer, she felt, so she prayed to her God and clearly saw the solution about what action she needed to take. The question, "What would Jesus do," was what she needed to hear, but she added, if He were in my predicament? There, she felt God was speaking directly to her.

Jacky believed that Jesus would probably have remained calm and peaceful, and she asked God to, "Make her an instrument of His peace." She asked, "Where there is hatred, let me sow love, Where there is injury, pardon, where there is doubt, faith, Where there is despair, hope, Where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness, joy" (Attributed to, St. Francis of Assisi). She said little. Jacky had received her answer, one so seemingly simple, yet wise in content. It was to ask "What would Jesus do?"