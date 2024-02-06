Asking others to listen can be fruitful for all

My friend also told me that experiencing emotion is humbling because it, too, reminds us that we are human, reminds us that we change and are not in control. We are human and not God, and that means that we get to experience life through emotion and change.

In section X.17 of Confessions, St. Augustine writes about the power of the memory to hold emotion, and yet how we must go beyond the memory to find God. In this, he asks, "What, then, am I, God? What is my nature? A life that is ever varying, full of change and of immense power."

His earnestness and seeking resonate with me in this passage, as well as the way he goes to the source of truth and creation to ask for help in understanding the power of his humanity, emotion and changeability. He realizes his memory contains images, knowledge and emotion, and asks for help in understanding these things. And he receives this help that he asks for -- the result is a rational step-by-step explanation of how our memory can be a tool to find God and therefore to find happiness. The answer Augustine receives as a result of asking becomes a gift to others, too, as he records it in his book.

Our God and others who reflect God are eager to help us, eager to love us, eager to share life. Jesus promises in John 15:7 (NAB) that if we remain in him, we can ask for whatever we want and it will be done for us. Our God wants us to bear fruit; asking for help leads us to deeper understanding and communion, and helps the community bear fruit that remains.