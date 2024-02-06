Asking good questions

My wife and I are getting ready for a long-deferred bathroom remodel.

We've rented a dumpster preparing for the detritus of construction.

While we've got the big green monstrosity in the driveway, we're using the occasion to throw stuff out.

Something fortunately saved from the landfill is a book by Laura Story that I used to lead a Bible study a few years ago.

The title is eye-catching.

"When God Doesn't Fix it."

Laura is an accomplished musician and a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter.

In 2004 at age 25, Laura married Martin.

In February 2006, while attending a conference in St. Louis, she received a voicemail message from her husband.

Martin told her he had a brain tumor.

He's alive today, but the subsequent surgeries left Martin a very different man from the one Laura married.

On the first page of her book, Laura writes the following words.

"We're all just one phone call away from learning the results of a test, news of an affair, death of a loved one, the loss of a job or a thousand other ways our hope can be shattered."

Living with a diminished spouse with a long-term disability, committed to her marriage and trusting in God for answers, Laura poses a question found on the back cover of her 2015 nonfiction account.

"Is it possible that good things can come out of our broken dreams?"

Other reflection

In the 1991 movie "Defending Your Life", the recently deceased protagonist is asked, "Is this how you thought it would be?"

The interlocutor, in using the word "it", meant heaven.

I'd like to amend the question in the following way.

I don't want to discuss heaven, about which I hope but know next to nothing.

I'd rather discuss something more tangible.

To wit: the here and now.

Here's my amended query offered for your perusal.