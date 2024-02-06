To gain a better understanding of any subject, it is good to ask questions. A good instructor will respond to questions by giving answers or suggestions on where more information may be obtained. However, authoritarians consider questions as a challenge or a criticism. Can you think of a recent example of people not being allowed to ask questions?

It is true that sometimes questions are a sign of rebellion, or noncompliance. However, if you expect free people to do as they are told, you will have problems getting conformity if you are unwilling to answer questions. Those who have abused their authority in the past may have a more difficult time getting people to cooperate in the future.

Do you have theological questions or doubts? What has been the result when you have asked questions? Is it OK to ask questions? Bible-believing Christians should have nothing to hide or of which to be ashamed. If someone asks you a question, and you do not know the answer, offer to do some research, and get back to them with an answer.

It is human nature to ask questions. God's Word, the Bible, has the answers we need, even if we have difficulty finding the answers we want. Ask God to help you to find answers to increase your faith, and to find a local church to help you with your spiritual development.

Jesus often taught by asking people questions. Jesus' own disciples would ask him questions. They were learning from their rabbi so that they could be like him. Christians today attempt to learn more about Jesus so that we may imitate him. We often call this process discipleship.

Most of the religious leaders (Scribes, Pharisees, and Sadducees) opposed Jesus. They asked him questions, but not to gain a better understanding of who he is so that they may follow him. They were trying to trap Jesus so that they could stop his ministry.

Jesus would silence his critics with questions of his own. See the gospel of Matthew chapters 21-22. Jesus was never fooled by the agendas of wicked people.

A question I am often asked is, "Why does God allow evil and suffering in this world?"