Ask a foodie: Which restaurant has your favorite french fry?

Nick Johnston

I am a big fan of fried potatoes of all types! These oily starchy treats are served best hot, fresh and properly seasoned. They can stand alone or complete a great dish (see steak and fries at 36 Restaurant and Bar). When I get a craving for the Belgian fries (a bit more accurate name), I find myself at Port Cape Girardeau or Smokehouse 61. Both places hand cut their fries to order and season them well. I have yet to be disappointed. Another fun place to get fries is Pilot House. Pro tip: make sure to add the seasoning. Happy eating!

Rebecca LaClair

I was torn this week: did I pick my favorite smothered fries, or did I talk about the best plain fries? These two things are completely different dishes in my mind, and so I decided to talk about both of them. Down a rolling country hill in Pocahontas, there is a local place called the The Bayou Bar & Grill. They serve an amazing smothered fries called "Swampy Fries." Crinkle cut fries (crinkles hold the toppings better) are covered in their house nacho meat, which contains beans and noticeable pepper chunks and then drenched in a white nacho cheese. They are piping hot when you scoop into them and decadent. In Cape, Smokehouse 61 cuts your fries right in front of you. Your potato goes onto the slicer, where it is forced through a grate into traditional fry shape, and then popped into the oil. The fries are served perfectly browned. I like to top them with just a dash of salt, simple, classic and oh so fresh.

Jessica Medlock

Swampy Fries at the Bayou Bar and Grill. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

French fries are so hard to resist. Even from fast food restaurants I steal them from the kids. I really like the fries at Wib's Drive-In in Jackson. They might be frozen but I don't care, they are great with just ketchup. Can I talk about loaded fries? Because TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza in Fruitland has some good ones like the "Philly Fries," made with sidewinder fries, which is a thicker cut of fry to really hold on to those toppings. Grab a fork for that kind of French fry!

Carol Nunnery

When I think about french fries, I really can't think of anything special here in Southeast Missouri. Earlier this month, I took a Foodie Tour in NYC's Greenwich Village and got to visit an establishment that ONLY serves french fries! (authentic Belgian fries, to be exact). It's a long way to travel for a potato, but if you are heading to the Big Apple, be sure to add this stop to your schedule.

Clark Smith

The best fries in this area I've ever had are from Rally's in Farmington. Seasoned-fried, topped with nacho cheese and bacon with sour cream; you can't beat that. But if we are talking about a closer area you can't go wrong with a good curly fry. Arby's has the best curly fries.

Ellen Gipson

Per square footage, Zoi's Gyros Corner is hands-down the best restaurant in Cape. They pack more flavor and soul into their food than a hundred golden arches. But be careful, if you sneeze while driving down Broadway you might miss it! So turn around, because you REALLY don't want to! All her food is delicious. So fresh, flavorful and really, really authentic. They've got homemade Gyros, Tzatziki, Hummus, Falafel, Vegetarian Plates, Spanakopita (Spinach Pie), and Triopita (Cheese Pie), and Baklava; all the delicious favorites. I've never been to Greece, and now I don't have to because we have Zoi's! But let's talk French fries. Zoi's Greek Fries are a straight cut French fry loaded with soft Feta cheese, fresh herbs; just enough salt, and cooked until perfectly crisp. No need for ketchup, but of course, they got it. A surprisingly delicious Greek spin on such a high profile American staple, but she got it just right!

Matt Glenn

Fries? French fries? From France! You're killing us, Hartwig! I am not naming a burger-slinging clown for french fries, I can't. So this time around I shall proclaim: