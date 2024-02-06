Ask a foodie: Where do you go for a frozen treat?

Ellen Gipson

Oh. My. It's July. Which means, finally time for Andy's Key lime pie! Yes, in Southeast Missouri, it is really the only thing to look forward to as the summer draws to a close, except for more mosquitoes. We can never have enough mosquitoes. But, in a Andy's Frozen Custard circle of life as Key lime pie rises to power, that also tragically means that the deliciously tart and sweet blackberry concrete -- just like our dreams of a fit summer body -- must also fade away. "Obladi oblada."

Back to Key lime. They claim to squeeze a whole slice of fresh pie with a buttery graham cracker crust into your already sensational vanilla concrete! It's pure genius. But nothing worth having is free -- calorically speaking, anyway. A small vanilla concrete sneaks up to about 525 calories -- add in a slice of rich, creamy, key lime pie and that's just a number no one wants to hear. But hey, if you're like me and prefer to order through the walk-up window vs. drive-thru, you'll burn half the calories sweating uncontrollably during the annoyingly unnecessary 15-minute waiting line, because they refuse to open up more than one window at a time. I'm not an architect, but the building is designed with three, and I bet that was on purpose. Oh, one last professional foodie tip! Ask to add cheesecake on top -- game changer!

Rebecca LaClair

There's nowhere my dog loves to walk more than the Jackson City Park. She wiggles, sniffs, and is just over the moon excited to be there. That's how I feel when we round the trail and walk under the road to see the Sugar Chic Creamery's mobile unit sitting in the parking lot by the pool and shining like a beacon. This van moves around, but if you don't want to track it down, you can find the same frozen goodness at their storefront in Cape Girardeau. My favorite is the ice cream sandwich, hand-packed to order with ice cream (try the salted caramel) and held together with a glazed donut.

Kerry Brashers

My absolute favorite is Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape Girardeau, and I love taking my dog because they always give dogs a free pet-sized cone! A close second would be Culver's.