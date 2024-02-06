Mary Castillo

There is just something poetic, romantic and beautiful about fall. I always look forward to road trips on lonely, winding, country roads lined with trees covered in bright orange, yellow and red leaves. The temperatures may be cooler, but it almost looks like the world is on fire. My perfect drink this time of year is coffee. Now, I love coffee like Forrest Gump's best friend loves shrimp: any way imaginable. In the fall, coffee takes on a whole new feel -- rich and warm with an air of maturity. I frequent several of our local java joints for various reasons. McDonald's is my go-to for quick, easy and consistent. I go to Baristas Coffee Bar in Cape Girardeau or The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson for delicious coffee and great service along with their distinctly unique atmospheres. I will enjoy coffee at Panera Bread if I am also in the mood for a bagel, soup or some company. My favorite place to pick up a drink this time of year would probably have to be Starbucks. There is something to be said for brand recognition. Starbucks is my occasional indulgence, a treat; a place I go to splurge on a warm, cozy drink before we hit the road; a place to hang out with my friend on a lazy Sunday morning, talking for hours and solving the worlds problems while the rest of our families sleep in. I also usually receive at least one Starbucks gift card this time of year. Each time I swipe that card I am reminded someone was thinking about me. It may just be the coffee, but having that Starbucks cup in hand always makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Nick Johnston

Fall is in the air, which means it's time to break out the sweaters and put pumpkin spice in ... everything, apparently! While the PSL is great, my favorite fall beverage treat is Oktoberfest beer, and I head to Broadway Biergarten in Cape Girardeau or Cask -- Craft Spirits and Beer Lounge in Cape Girardeau to find them. The Biergarten has the best selection, in town, of the German--inspired Oktoberfest on draft (as well as many others) and Cask is a wonderful place to find your favorite craft beers in bottle. As for food this fall, I will head to Celebrations Restaurant & Bar or 36 Restaurant and Bar in Cape Girardeau to explore the seasonal fair being crafted by our local Chefs. Happy drinking and eating!

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig