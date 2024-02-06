All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 21, 2019

Ask a Foodie: TJ's: A little something for everyone

Some people have left their New Year's resolutions behind, and some are killing it. Lunch can be a challenge to plan when one person has pizza on the brain and the other has gone full-on Keto diet mode. That is the conundrum my friend and I faced over lunch one day. ...

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
TJ's bone-in, traditional wings.
TJ's bone-in, traditional wings.Submitted by Mary Castillo

Some people have left their New Year's resolutions behind, and some are killing it. Lunch can be a challenge to plan when one person has pizza on the brain and the other has gone full-on Keto diet mode. That is the conundrum my friend and I faced over lunch one day. We had an hour, pizza cravings, and Keto requirements to consider. I wanted to support her Keto goals, but I also needed a pizza fix. Real pizza, not one of those tiny cheese pizzas added to the menu as an afterthought to satiate a picky child along for the ride.

TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza to the rescue. TJ's is located a few minutes off of I-55 in Jackson. It is in an unassuming building just past the Dollar General store. If you aren't paying attention, you might even miss it. I suggest you keep your eyes peeled.

When we arrived, the lunch crowd was keeping our server busy, yet she remained attentive and friendly throughout our visit. The first thing I noticed is how much the restaurant had changed since my first visit. TJ's has gone from a few tables near the doorway to a full restaurant complete with wall-mounted TVs and a small bar to give it a casual sports bar feel. Their menu offered a little something for everyone -- burgers, pizza, wings and even gluten-free options.

TJ's had several lunch specials, and I selected a pizza called "The Works." It arrived at the table hot and loaded with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives, tomato and cheese. This is not a one-hand pizza. If you order this, be prepared to use a secondary support hand to make sure all the delicious toppings find their way to your mouth. The crust is worth mentioning. It had an airy, crispness to it, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Their burgers have a good reputation as well. One in particular caught my eye on a recent visit: The Bourbon Burger.

Wysiwyg image

The Bourbon Burger boasts onions grilled in Kentucky Bourbon sauce, fresh bacon strips, and pepper jack cheese smothered in more bourbon sauce. They had me at Kentucky Bourbon. When they say smothered, they mean smothered. Be prepared to lick your fingers. I suppose you could use a napkin, but that would be a waste.

I definitely want to return to TJ's to sample more of their selections. I am glad they offer some healthier options for the health-minded, but I left feeling full and grateful. I have not gone Keto ... yet.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy