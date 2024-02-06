Ask a Foodie: TJ's: A little something for everyone

Some people have left their New Year's resolutions behind, and some are killing it. Lunch can be a challenge to plan when one person has pizza on the brain and the other has gone full-on Keto diet mode. That is the conundrum my friend and I faced over lunch one day. We had an hour, pizza cravings, and Keto requirements to consider. I wanted to support her Keto goals, but I also needed a pizza fix. Real pizza, not one of those tiny cheese pizzas added to the menu as an afterthought to satiate a picky child along for the ride.
TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza to the rescue. TJ's is located a few minutes off of I-55 in Jackson. It is in an unassuming building just past the Dollar General store. If you aren't paying attention, you might even miss it. I suggest you keep your eyes peeled.
When we arrived, the lunch crowd was keeping our server busy, yet she remained attentive and friendly throughout our visit. The first thing I noticed is how much the restaurant had changed since my first visit. TJ's has gone from a few tables near the doorway to a full restaurant complete with wall-mounted TVs and a small bar to give it a casual sports bar feel. Their menu offered a little something for everyone -- burgers, pizza, wings and even gluten-free options.
TJ's had several lunch specials, and I selected a pizza called "The Works." It arrived at the table hot and loaded with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives, tomato and cheese. This is not a one-hand pizza. If you order this, be prepared to use a secondary support hand to make sure all the delicious toppings find their way to your mouth. The crust is worth mentioning. It had an airy, crispness to it, which I thoroughly enjoyed.
Their burgers have a good reputation as well. One in particular caught my eye on a recent visit: The Bourbon Burger.
The Bourbon Burger boasts onions grilled in Kentucky Bourbon sauce, fresh bacon strips, and pepper jack cheese smothered in more bourbon sauce. They had me at Kentucky Bourbon. When they say smothered, they mean smothered. Be prepared to lick your fingers. I suppose you could use a napkin, but that would be a waste.
I definitely want to return to TJ's to sample more of their selections. I am glad they offer some healthier options for the health-minded, but I left feeling full and grateful. I have not gone Keto ... yet.
