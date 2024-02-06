Ask a Foodie: TJ's: A little something for everyone

Some people have left their New Year's resolutions behind, and some are killing it. Lunch can be a challenge to plan when one person has pizza on the brain and the other has gone full-on Keto diet mode. That is the conundrum my friend and I faced over lunch one day. We had an hour, pizza cravings, and Keto requirements to consider. I wanted to support her Keto goals, but I also needed a pizza fix. Real pizza, not one of those tiny cheese pizzas added to the menu as an afterthought to satiate a picky child along for the ride.

TJ's Burgers, Wings & Pizza to the rescue. TJ's is located a few minutes off of I-55 in Jackson. It is in an unassuming building just past the Dollar General store. If you aren't paying attention, you might even miss it. I suggest you keep your eyes peeled.

When we arrived, the lunch crowd was keeping our server busy, yet she remained attentive and friendly throughout our visit. The first thing I noticed is how much the restaurant had changed since my first visit. TJ's has gone from a few tables near the doorway to a full restaurant complete with wall-mounted TVs and a small bar to give it a casual sports bar feel. Their menu offered a little something for everyone -- burgers, pizza, wings and even gluten-free options.

TJ's had several lunch specials, and I selected a pizza called "The Works." It arrived at the table hot and loaded with pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef, onion, green peppers, mushroom, black olives, tomato and cheese. This is not a one-hand pizza. If you order this, be prepared to use a secondary support hand to make sure all the delicious toppings find their way to your mouth. The crust is worth mentioning. It had an airy, crispness to it, which I thoroughly enjoyed.