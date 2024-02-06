All sections
FeaturesJune 27, 2019

Ask a foodie: Steak with a side of nostalgia

Cape Girardeau is just booming with new restaurants. The new fare is what foodie adventures are made of and from the looks of it, business is good. While I am anxious to try the new spots, I think I will wait until the crowds dissipate a bit. So I wait. I recently got a hankering for a nice steak and remembered a former colleague speaking highly of Grecian Steak House at 2013 Independence St., near Walmart ... or as the locals lovingly refer to it, "little Walmart" or "Smallmart."

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
Steak, baked potato and salad at Grecian Steak House in Cape Girardeau.
Steak, baked potato and salad at Grecian Steak House in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Cape Girardeau is just booming with new restaurants. The new fare is what foodie adventures are made of and from the looks of it, business is good. While I am anxious to try the new spots, I think I will wait until the crowds dissipate a bit. So I wait. I recently got a hankering for a nice steak and remembered a former colleague speaking highly of Grecian Steak House at 2013 Independence St., near Walmart ... or as the locals lovingly refer to it, "little Walmart" or "Smallmart."

I headed over and caught up with a couple of other patrons headed the same direction. I asked if they "come here often," which, in retrospect, must have sounded like a cheesy 1980's pick-up line. I asked for recommendations, and "Ryan" said he came in for a pork chop that day, but also recommended the rib-eye steak. Perfect. I walked in and was quickly seated. I would describe the restaurant as having a casual, family-friendly, "diner" like feel. Old school? Traditional? Now, with the name "Grecian Steak House," many people might be surprised to find the menu is largely American with a few Greek options. Burgers. Steaks. Smothered chicken breasts. Spaghetti and meatballs. Fish. There is something for even your family's pickiest eater.

My server, Trinity, was friendly and attentive. I ordered the 8-ounce rib-eye steak and selected a baked potato and a garden salad as my two sides. I was prepared for a wait, but my meal arrived quickly. I know I am going to make some of you cringe, but I don't recall if I ordered my steak medium or medium-rare. In fact, I can't even tell by looking at my own photograph. Some foodie, huh? I'm not one of those "I-want-it-served-still- moo-ing" kind of people. I enjoy my food cooked all the way through, but this time, for you, I gave in to peer pressure. The garden salad was fresh and an appropriate size. My steak was expertly seared, juicy, and had the perfect amount of charred crust to provide a rich flavor contrast. I will definitely be returning for another.

One thing that surprised me? The baked potato. Usually my baked potatoes are just a vehicle for toppings -- butter, sour cream, chives, bacon. The potato is an afterthought. This potato was perfectly baked. I added some butter and thoroughly enjoyed all its potato glory. I know, a little strange. Who has the perfect steak, then raves about the potato? This girl.

The food was great, the service was great, but I was in store for an even better treat. The owner, Nick Sakarelos, humored me by agreeing to sit and chat for a bit. He informed me the Grecian Steak House is the oldest restaurant in Cape Girardeau, first opening its doors in October 1969. I was truly amazed by this, but the moment dulled when I realized it was only a few years older than I am. I am almost as old as the oldest restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Ouch! When did I get that old? I digress. As we sat there chatting, Nick continued to take time to thank passing customers with a hearty "We appreciate your business" as they left the restaurant.

Salad with croutons, vegetables and dressing at Grecian Steak House in Cape Girardeau.
Salad with croutons, vegetables and dressing at Grecian Steak House in Cape Girardeau.Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

A customer at a nearby table, Jerry, stopped by and shared that he has been eating at Grecian since it opened in 1969. He became a little misty-eyed and nostalgic when he told me he was in his 20s back then and it was the site of his first date with his late wife. As a truck driver, he has eaten at restaurants all over the country, but said he continues to enjoy eating at the Grecian several times a week for great food at great prices.

Nick and I continued to talk about Greece, philosophy, starting over, overcoming challenges, spirituality and life. He gave me some words of wisdom I am going to selfishly keep for myself, but when I asked him what his favorite restaurant in Cape was, he said, "There are two great restaurants in Cape, the Grecian and ..." as I leaned in with my pen poised and ready to get the scoop, he finished, "... and I can't remember the other one," as he let out a playful laugh. He got me.

Community
