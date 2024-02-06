Ask a foodie: Mary Jane stomps into Cape with dinosaur-sized ribs

Mary Jane has expanded beyond its Perryville burger empire to create a smokehouse kingdom in Cape Girardeau. In a move that confused me at first, Mary Jane announced that the new restaurant would not be a copy of the restaurant in Perryville. Indeed, they would be more of a BBQ joint, with a completely different menu. I'm still going to have to drive to Perryville for my "The Barn" burger, but after visiting Mary Jane Bourbon + Smokehouse in Cape, I am no longer disappointed by this prospect. Plus, they are still serving a burger on the menu. Read on.

Breaking all of my personal protocols, I was talked into visiting Mary Jane in its opening week. I usually like to let a place get established before eating there, to wait for the crowds to die down and let the kitchen become comfortable. But I braved the crowd, found a parking spot, and walked in. I don't know if Mary Jane hires a designer or if they just have a talented person in charge of decor, but this place is slick. They took an old downtown building that previously housed a dry cleaners and turned it into a chic, wood-grained and modern-metaled space with the feel of a lounge. The little touches were thought out and fun to look at, like a soda dispenser built into the frame of an old Pac Man arcade game, or a long bench table built into the back of an entire pickup truck bed. The bar area is stacked high with expensive bourbons, and the whole place is lit with warm old-fashioned bulbs. If you have to wait for a seat, there is a standing height table strewn with menus where you can enjoy your drink while you plan your food attack. Or you can sit at the bar, if you can find a space. It was packed while I was there.

Mary Jane has made a smart move by creating what they called a "soft launch" menu. This is a slimmed down menu, keeping the different ingredients manageable while they perfect the machinery of a new restaurant. The waiter (shout out to the ex-rocker from Arizona, you did an awesome job) told us that after the launch period there would be a larger menu available. There is one burger on the current menu for you burger purists out there, the MJB + S Burger, with cheese, onions, bacon, tomato and greens. I have no doubt it is as delicious and juicy as a Perryville Mary Jane Burger, but that is not what I ordered.