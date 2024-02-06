Ask a Foodie: Hitting the Road with Big Red

Relationships are built on trust. This week, my foodie adventure challenged me to throw caution to the wind, trust, and have faith. That is a pretty tall order. It was a stressful week, I was feeling a little blue, and I wondered whether I might be coming down with something. Could it be a case of birthday-itis? I've never been too concerned about my age, but based on the covers of many fashion magazines, maybe I should be. I was brainstorming ways to get out of the funk I was feeling when the perfect idea popped into my head: road trip. I needed to get out of Dodge. A destination quickly came to mind and I immediately contemplated the pros and cons. I identified two significant obstacles.

One: My Dallas Cowboys were a couple of hours away from kickoff. Last week, I watched the game and they won. I wouldn't say I'm superstitious but I decided to risk it. Sometimes you have to choose yourself. I hope Dak Prescott understands.

Two: Can I really trust Big Red? Big Red has been my faithful companion for 19 of her 20 years. Twenty years old is young for a human but not for a car. With almost 300,000 miles, she has not lived her life on the sidelines. I considered playing it safe and finding an adventure in our own backyard, but ultimately Big Red and I heard the call of the open road and found ourselves 51 miles south of Cape Girardeau in East Prairie, Missouri, at the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse.

Why the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse? Because sometimes you just know in your heart eating lunch in a grain bin turned restaurant on a beautiful Sunday afternoon is just what the doctor ordered. Yes, you read that right, the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse was created from a converted house with a grain bin attached. The grain bin is the bar area known as "The Pit." It doesn't get more creative and country than feeding people in a grain bin.