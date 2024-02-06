Ask a Foodie: Hitting the Road with Big Red

Relationships are built on trust. This week, my foodie adventure challenged me to throw caution to the wind, trust, and have faith. That is a pretty tall order. It was a stressful week, I was feeling a little blue, and I wondered whether I might be coming down with something. Could it be a case of birthday-itis? I've never been too concerned about my age, but based on the covers of many fashion magazines, maybe I should be. I was brainstorming ways to get out of the funk I was feeling when the perfect idea popped into my head: road trip. I needed to get out of Dodge. A destination quickly came to mind and I immediately contemplated the pros and cons. I identified two significant obstacles.
One: My Dallas Cowboys were a couple of hours away from kickoff. Last week, I watched the game and they won. I wouldn't say I'm superstitious but I decided to risk it. Sometimes you have to choose yourself. I hope Dak Prescott understands.
Two: Can I really trust Big Red? Big Red has been my faithful companion for 19 of her 20 years. Twenty years old is young for a human but not for a car. With almost 300,000 miles, she has not lived her life on the sidelines. I considered playing it safe and finding an adventure in our own backyard, but ultimately Big Red and I heard the call of the open road and found ourselves 51 miles south of Cape Girardeau in East Prairie, Missouri, at the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse.
Why the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse? Because sometimes you just know in your heart eating lunch in a grain bin turned restaurant on a beautiful Sunday afternoon is just what the doctor ordered. Yes, you read that right, the Sandy Ridge Smokehouse was created from a converted house with a grain bin attached. The grain bin is the bar area known as "The Pit." It doesn't get more creative and country than feeding people in a grain bin.
When I arrived, the entrance to the restaurant was welcoming, bright and there was even a sign-in book to document my visit for all of eternity. I looked to my right and was captivated by a couple of private seating areas behind sliding barn doors. The owners, Joe and Kena Sorrells, told me they call these rooms the "snugs." What a great idea. I imagined a sweet couple using one of the rooms to enjoy a secluded romantic dinner. The thought was immediately replaced by the image of the same couple a few years down the road using the room to corral a couple of rambunctious toddlers as they try to enjoy a rare evening out. I even imagined the rooms being used by an extroverted-introvert like myself to enjoy delicious food while devouring the pages of a favorite book. That is genius-level thinking. I think I'll vote for whichever candidate proposes similar rooms be required at every dining establishment in the nation. I was impressed.
I took a seat at the bar and perused the menu. In true Libra fashion I couldn't make a decision, so I pointed to a handsome stranger and said, "I'll have what he's having." He was having the special -- country fried steak, mashed potatoes and white gravy with the choice of a side. The server took my order and returned with my drink and something extra. No boring bread here -- she surprised me with the cutest mini-cast iron skillet filled with warm, caramelized pecans. Those happen to be on my short list of favorite treats-score. My meal arrived a few minutes later. A southern girl just can't go wrong with country fried steak and white gravy. First of all, the country fried steak was as big as my face. I'm not saying my face is freakishly big or anything, but the portion was large enough for me to enjoy leftovers for dinner. Wait, maybe my face is freakishly big and I didn't know it? Great.
In closing, some things don't require a fancy, elegant description. Country fried steak is one of those things. The food was simply delicious and left me longing for a return trip to try their other options. The Sandy Ridge Smokehouse is located at 3234 West Highway 80 in East Prairie.
Update: My Cowboys won, Big Red is still ruling the road, and I'm still throwing caution to the wind after confirming I have roadside assistance.
