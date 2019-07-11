Ask a foodie: High Marks for Top of the Marq

I'm pretty excited about today's spotlight because I have loved the Marquette Building at 338 Broadway from the first time I entered the lobby back in 2014. I was there for a business meeting, but I could not resist pulling out my camera and taking some photos.

The mission/Spanish style building was built in 1928 and originally opened its doors as The Marquette Hotel. The colorful tiles, high open ceilings, arched doorways and wrought iron railings left me feeling nostalgic for a period of time I don't know outside of history books and movies. Even back then, I knew the space was meant for so much more. Thankfully, and unbeknownst to me, a group of local investors had their own vision and plan in motion, which culminated in the opening of their seventh floor restaurant Top of the Marq last Friday.

On the spur of the moment, a friend and I ended up at Top of the Marq on their third official day of business, Sunday around 7 p.m. Immediately upon exiting the elevator on the seventh floor we were welcomed by friendly staff at the host station and a beautifully lit and well stocked bar to our right.

The atmosphere is vibrant yet peaceful and elegant yet casual, which is quite an achievement. I can't put my finger on it, but I would have to say it was largely due to the balance between the elegant and tasteful light features inside of the restaurant and the natural light and expansive views through the windows in all directions. My friend mentioned there was "no dress-code" and I noticed there was a range of attire represented by our fellow patrons, from jeans and t-shirts to more formal dinner wear, yet everyone seemed to blend in perfectly.

There menu is divided into "Social Plates," "Full Plates," and "Sweet Plates." The Social Plates are meant to be shared, think tapas style, and included a variety of options such as truffle fries, sesame broccolini, fried green tomatoes, smoked trout, chicken tinga tacos, and Brazilian beef skewers. We ordered the potato croquets and the jerk chicken skewers, which were each reasonably priced. They were served beautifully plated, and we enjoyed every morsel.