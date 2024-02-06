This week, I finally visited the Pacific Rim Market at 1537 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. The Pacific Rim Market is truly a grocery store, but I walked in expecting to find a store full of mostly Chinese and Japanese dried goods. They do have these things, such as all the noodles you could ever imagine, but they also have a wide variety of fresh and frozen fares as well. Let me tell you about some of my favorites I found there.

From the Asian side of things, they had so many candies. No Pocky that I could see (which is a chocolate coated biscuit stick thinner than a straw), but that was no loss, because you can find Pocky in a lot of mainstream stores nowadays. What my daughter and I did find was a delightful cookie called Hello Panda -- adorable little crunchy cookies about the size of a nickel are generously stuffed with chocolate crÃ¨me. On each cookie is an image of an unbearably cute panda swinging or skiing or something equally sweet. They were tasty and different, and I will be buying them again.

I will also repeat-buy a cookie called Yan Yan. These were sweet cracker sticks with printed animal silliness on each stick that you dunk into a chocolate dip. The dip is just right, smooth, creamy and not too sweet. Very similar to the Nutella sticks and dip found at other stores, but I preferred the chocolate taste of Yan Yan's dip to Nutella (don't hurt me).

I found canned lychees, which I was actually looking for. When I was in college, I had the pleasure of knowing a student from Hong Kong named Lim. She was a generous and beautiful soul who delighted in answering all of our questions about her country and loved bringing in foods for our lunch break. One time she brought in canned lychees, which is a super sweet, white-fleshed fruit from China. She served the lychees straight from the can onto a bowl full of ice. She made us wait while the ice chilled the lychees, and when we could finally try them, they were cold and crunchy and unlike any familiar fruit. I plan on eating my can the same way and smiling as I remember Lim.