Ask a Foodie: From Cape to St. Louis: Panelists reveal chili faves

Mary Castillo

The bottom line is this: I don't have a favorite restaurant for chili.

Chili is one of those things I look forward to making at home for family and friends -- a little of this, a lot of that. It's the ultimate comfort food. I made a few calls around town. Nothing. I didn't want to leave you hanging, so my friends and I jumped in the car and headed to St. Louis, Missouri for a little taste adventure at the Firehouse Bar & Grill. I mean, who knows chili better than a firefighter? It did not disappoint. I wanted to try everything on their menu. It all sounded delicious. They promised the chili was homemade. Good enough for me. I considered ordering a cup or a bowl but I went with the Chili Mac instead. It was yummy. It tasted a lot like my homemade chili. I was with great people, my Dallas Cowboys were on the big screen, and it was perfect football weather. Those are the things that make good chili great, in my book. What more could a girl ask for? Hold the phone. No sooner had I emailed my submission and headed off to a busy day at work when I heard a local radio personality mention the chili at Smokehouse 61 right here in Cape Girardeau. Why didn't I think of that? As a dedicated foodie I could not let you down. I headed to Smokehouse 61 on my lunch break and ordered the special: a pulled pork sandwich along with a side of homemade chili. Wow. Impressive. I walked in to the sound of country music, photos of "The Duke" on the wall and the staff's friendly faces. I was assured the chili was homemade. Some people enjoy thin, soupy, chili. If that is your preference this chili is not for you. It was the perfect thick consistency and flavor. The only thing missing was the heat, but I understand you can't really add too much spice when cooking for the masses. The pulled pork sandwich and blueberry sweet tea were flavorful as well. So, if you are ever in the mood for a bowl of chili without the fuss or wait, I definitely recommend popping in to Smokehouse 61. They will hook you up.

Chili at Firehouse Bar & Grill in St. Louis. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig