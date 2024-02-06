Ask a Foodie: From Cape to St. Louis: Panelists reveal chili faves

Close to home both physically and with regard to taste, the chili at the Hawg Pit BBQ in Jackson is my kind of chili. Simple and robust, you will not get any surprises here. No special herbs or weird ingredients, just chili, seasoned just right, with the perfect combination of meat to bean to liquid ratio. It reminds me of my chili, but without the work and that simply hits the spot on a cold fall day. The Hawg Pit has evolved greatly since its first day of opening and I encourage you to give it a shot. Order the chili in a bowl, or on a hotdog, or if you ask really nice, it would be awesome on their skinny fries with cheese.
If I were ever in the mood for some good chili I would go to Hickory House Restaurant in Jackson. That place is as close to home cooking as it gets! Never been disappointed when I eat there whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
The bottom line is this: I don't have a favorite restaurant for chili.
Chili is one of those things I look forward to making at home for family and friends -- a little of this, a lot of that. It's the ultimate comfort food. I made a few calls around town. Nothing. I didn't want to leave you hanging, so my friends and I jumped in the car and headed to St. Louis, Missouri for a little taste adventure at the Firehouse Bar & Grill. I mean, who knows chili better than a firefighter? It did not disappoint. I wanted to try everything on their menu. It all sounded delicious. They promised the chili was homemade. Good enough for me. I considered ordering a cup or a bowl but I went with the Chili Mac instead. It was yummy. It tasted a lot like my homemade chili. I was with great people, my Dallas Cowboys were on the big screen, and it was perfect football weather. Those are the things that make good chili great, in my book. What more could a girl ask for? Hold the phone. No sooner had I emailed my submission and headed off to a busy day at work when I heard a local radio personality mention the chili at Smokehouse 61 right here in Cape Girardeau. Why didn't I think of that? As a dedicated foodie I could not let you down. I headed to Smokehouse 61 on my lunch break and ordered the special: a pulled pork sandwich along with a side of homemade chili. Wow. Impressive. I walked in to the sound of country music, photos of "The Duke" on the wall and the staff's friendly faces. I was assured the chili was homemade. Some people enjoy thin, soupy, chili. If that is your preference this chili is not for you. It was the perfect thick consistency and flavor. The only thing missing was the heat, but I understand you can't really add too much spice when cooking for the masses. The pulled pork sandwich and blueberry sweet tea were flavorful as well. So, if you are ever in the mood for a bowl of chili without the fuss or wait, I definitely recommend popping in to Smokehouse 61. They will hook you up.
-- Compiled by Joshua Hartwig