featuresMarch 7, 2019
Ask a foodie: Football, food and photo ops
One of my favorite memories involves a last-minute family road trip. In 2007, we loaded up our car and headed to Texas Stadium to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Jets on Thanksgiving. We drove straight to the stadium from Cape Girardeau and arrived just in time for the game. ...
Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
Tru-Que macaroni and cheese.
Submitted by Mary Castillo

One of my favorite memories involves a last-minute family road trip. In 2007, we loaded up our car and headed to Texas Stadium to watch the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Jets on Thanksgiving. We drove straight to the stadium from Cape Girardeau and arrived just in time for the game. It snowed. It was merely a little dusting, but it was only the second time in history that snow fell at Texas Stadium. My favorite picture from the day is of me and my son. He was 11 years old, loved Dallas Cowboys football, and was beaming from ear to ear. He was also going to watch one of his favorite former Mizzou football players, Brad Smith, take the field with the New York Jets. The excitement was lost on my daughter. She didn't care about football. She was bored, cold, and tired.

Once we found our seats, she decided she was also hungry. Overcome with mom-guilt and wanting her to have a good time, I told her father to get her whatever she wanted. Dipping Dots? Pizza? A hot dog? She walked around perusing her options. Then she saw it.

Someone walked by carrying an enormous turkey leg. A turkey leg? I was in my thirties and had never eaten a turkey leg. It had never occurred to me to buy a turkey leg at a concession stand, but she was going to get what she wanted. It is one of the best memories I have of her at the game. Watching my tiny child carrying an enormous turkey leg in her itty-bitty hand was the cutest sight ever. She reminded me of Pebbles from "The Flintstones." I've had a few turkey legs myself since that day, but I can probably count them all on one hand. This is where True-Que enters the story.

Faune Riggin of River Radio recently interviewed the owner of True-Que about his business. It was a great piece and piqued my curiosity.

I am always a sucker for the underdog and the story made me want to try his food and support his business.

Wysiwyg image

I found myself at a tiny building located at 402 Goodhope Street in Cape Girardeau, just down the street from the River Campus. I ordered a turkey leg and a side of macaroni and cheese. The turkey leg was juicy, tender, and had all the flavors of a backyard barbecue. The macaroni and cheese was just like momma makes- extra cheesy and pleasing. Whether you are a broke college student feeling home-sick and looking for a good deal on homemade cooking or the mom of a four-year-old looking for a photo op with a turkey leg, I suggest you give True-Que a try.

Community
