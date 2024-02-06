Ask a Foodie: Ebb and Flow: A tasty evolution

Ebb and Flow Fermentations. That is a mouthful to say, isn't it?
Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the idiom "ebb and flow" as follows: used to describe something that changes in a regular and repeated way. If you are familiar with the location of this new endeavor by head chef and owner of Celebrations restaurant, DeWayne Schaaf, you will probably agree it is the perfect description.
The first time I shared a meal at 11 S. Spanish Street it was called Mollie's Cafe and Bar. The duck was recommended and I recall falling in love at first bite. Later, one of my favorite lunch spots, Cup'N'Cork, took over the location. I shared laughs and discussions over coffee, enjoyed summer brunch with friends after a lazy Saturday morning at the farmer's market and listened to some talented vocalists while enjoying a glass of wine.
Now it has officially transitioned to Ebb and Flow Fermentations, a beer bar/brewery which also offers a menu of intriguing fare. I've visited several times since their doors opened, and I am pleased with the newest reinvention of the location.
When you enter you are immediately welcomed by a window seating area complete with a couch, chairs and a coffee table. If you are lucky enough to find it available grab it quickly, I think it may be a coveted spot. Don't worry, if it isn't available there are plenty of other cool little spots to choose from.
Take a few steps and you will find yourself on the hardwood floors near a casual area with smaller cafe tables and the main counter. This is where you order your food and beverages. I was greeted by the cool friendly looking guy behind the counter and decided to order the "Weirdo Gyro." I indulged in a glass of Crane Coffee Porter and listened to funky jazzy music playing at the perfect volume as I waited for my food.
The decor was relaxed, eclectic and added to the "homey" approachable vibe. My Weirdo Gyro arrived a few minutes later. The presentation was on point. I wasn't sure how to eat it, but I figured it out because, well, I'm just cool like that.
The menu describes the gyro as pita bread, shaved steak, whipped feta, pepper sour cream, cucumber, arugula, red onion and pistachio dukkah. Another mouthful. I was afraid it might be too much to handle after sipping on my drink, but I was wrong. The whipped feta was just the right consistency to make it light, airy and refreshing. The mixture of shaved steak, dukkah and arugula added an earthy nuttiness to the palette which I found to be both filling and satisfying.
If you see something you like on the menu at Ebb and Flow, you better act fast or you may miss out -- the menu changes based on the availability of fresh, local, ingredients. Sounds like they plan to keep it interesting.
If you have the chance to stop in, make sure you ask them what makes the gyro "weirdo." I forgot to ask.
