Ask a Foodie: Ebb and Flow: A tasty evolution

Ebb and Flow Fermentations. That is a mouthful to say, isn't it?

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the idiom "ebb and flow" as follows: used to describe something that changes in a regular and repeated way. If you are familiar with the location of this new endeavor by head chef and owner of Celebrations restaurant, DeWayne Schaaf, you will probably agree it is the perfect description.

The first time I shared a meal at 11 S. Spanish Street it was called Mollie's Cafe and Bar. The duck was recommended and I recall falling in love at first bite. Later, one of my favorite lunch spots, Cup'N'Cork, took over the location. I shared laughs and discussions over coffee, enjoyed summer brunch with friends after a lazy Saturday morning at the farmer's market and listened to some talented vocalists while enjoying a glass of wine.

Now it has officially transitioned to Ebb and Flow Fermentations, a beer bar/brewery which also offers a menu of intriguing fare. I've visited several times since their doors opened, and I am pleased with the newest reinvention of the location.

When you enter you are immediately welcomed by a window seating area complete with a couch, chairs and a coffee table. If you are lucky enough to find it available grab it quickly, I think it may be a coveted spot. Don't worry, if it isn't available there are plenty of other cool little spots to choose from.