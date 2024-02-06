Ask a foodie: Berghoff's Cafe Doesn't Need to Hide Behind Gourmet

In Scott City just over the tracks is a squat little building with an "OPEN" sign hanging on the door. No outside signage, nothing in the windows, just that simple "OPEN" sign. This is Berghoff's Cafe, and if you can see white lattice through the windows, you're in the right place.

At first, I was confused by the lack of signs. I mean, what would be the reason not to proclaim the name of your restaurant and what is within? But I quickly realized that Berghoff's doesn't need a sign because all of the locals are already quite aware of what this building is and what lies within. And what lies within, my friends, is a charming, simple, local diner atmosphere with genuinely well-prepared and delicious food.

Berghoff's is open until 2 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Breakfast is served all day and this is a very good thing, because they have the most amazing French toast I have eaten in Missouri.

Inch-and-a-half thick slabs of soft buttery bread are dipped in a perfect egg mixture (not too thick and eggey, and not too thin and soggy), then cooked until the edges are crispy and the outside is golden brown. Those crispy edges are what make the dish, honestly. Caramelized to perfection, the grilled edges pop in your mouth and lend texture to what is by nature a soft dish. This tiny crunchiness is a concentrated burst of sweetness. They powder their French toast after it's plated and serve it with syrup on the side so you can drown it or just drizzle it on carefully. However, and this is what makes it excellent: Berghoff's French toast doesn't really need syrup. It is sweet enough with the powdered sugar and has enough flavor that it can stand on its own. If you like syrup, though, I'm not going to stop you. This toast can handle that, as well.

Switching it up, we also ordered from the dinner menu. Berghoff's homemade chili just hits the spot this time of year. Thick and with a good meat-to-bean ratio, the mild flavor was spot on for me because I don't like a scorching spicy chili. This chili is just begging for grilled cheese to dip into it, which is exactly how they served it. I believe this was a special, so if you're lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, you can give it a try.