Ask a foodie: Al's Place: Home cooking that's the pride of McBride

My daughter and I drove to McBride, Missouri, this weekend, just a few miles past Perryville. We had never been there before, and I didn't get much to see of the small town. We saw a huge factory and a truck stop. We took a hard right turn down a county road, drove over the railroad tracks twice and made it to Al's Place.

It is no stretch to say Al's Place is special. It opened in 1947, in the same building it is in now. Before that, it was a tavern. When we asked a waitress who Al was, she told us Al was the owner's father. He ran the place then and his daughter runs it now.

The building is full of dark, aged wood and is absolutely dominated by a huge carved bar. The bar is about 10 feet tall and at least 30 to 40 feet long. The entire thing is capped with hand carvings, thick rich crown molding and inset with mirrors helping the place look deeper than it is. I adored that bar, and it had me wishing I had a mansion to put it in. I don't, but it would fit right in.

There are daily specials served at Al's. We went on a Saturday, and the special for that day was one or two pork chops or fried chicken, with a huge array of sides. The prices were incredibly reasonable and more than fair for the amount and quality of food received.

I ordered the pork chop with broccoli salad and sliced tomatoes. I had to order the sliced tomatoes because they were fresh, vine-ripened, Missouri-sun-kissed, straight-out-of-the-garden tomatoes, ripe and juicy and unlike anything you can buy any other time of year. A fresh tomato really does taste like a different fruit than a store-bought one that has traveled a long time to get to the store.

Ripe garden fresh tomato stuffed with chicken salad from Al's Place. Submitted by Rebecca LaClair

The pork chop was lightly battered and fried, and it was thick and juicy. The flavor was meaty and well balanced with the breading and it took me back to childhood, when the last good pork chop I'd had was cooked by my mom. Delicious.