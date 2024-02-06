Ask a foodie: All you need is love ... and an egg roll

The Beatles began recording one of their beloved hits, "All You Need is Love" in London on June 14, 1964. I bet they never imagined 55 years later I would be using their iconic song as an ode to an egg roll ... yet here I am.

At the corner of Independence and Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau sits a little beige building. It almost disappears into the landscape of businesses and cars whizzing by until you see a subtle splash of pink in the skyline holding up a weather vane acting like a beacon (much like the Statue of Liberty) calling to your poor, your tired, your hungry masses. It is the sign telling you you've landed at the doorstep of Rice Noodle CAI.

Rice Noodle CAI is the first entrepreneurial venture by Shun and Lisa Cai and has been open for approximately four years, which I now realize means I basically got in on the ground level.

One day as I waited for my egg roll at the drive-through window, Lisa shared her husband got his start working with his uncle at the China Palace, another local favorite.

Rice Noodle CAI's menu offers 16 entrees which come with a drink, four items on the appetizer menu, and a couple of soups if you're so inclined.