Ask a foodie: All you need is love ... and an egg roll

The Beatles began recording one of their beloved hits, "All You Need is Love" in London on June 14, 1964. I bet they never imagined 55 years later I would be using their iconic song as an ode to an egg roll ... yet here I am.
At the corner of Independence and Hanover streets in Cape Girardeau sits a little beige building. It almost disappears into the landscape of businesses and cars whizzing by until you see a subtle splash of pink in the skyline holding up a weather vane acting like a beacon (much like the Statue of Liberty) calling to your poor, your tired, your hungry masses. It is the sign telling you you've landed at the doorstep of Rice Noodle CAI.
Rice Noodle CAI is the first entrepreneurial venture by Shun and Lisa Cai and has been open for approximately four years, which I now realize means I basically got in on the ground level.
One day as I waited for my egg roll at the drive-through window, Lisa shared her husband got his start working with his uncle at the China Palace, another local favorite.
Rice Noodle CAI's menu offers 16 entrees which come with a drink, four items on the appetizer menu, and a couple of soups if you're so inclined.
Today I am professing my undying love for their egg roll. Last week on a dark, stormy night, I had an errand to run but no desire to face the nasty weather, until I realized I was craving an egg roll. Not dinner. Not chinese food. One egg roll.
I cheerfully danced out of the door to run my errand knowing an egg roll was in my near future. Love makes you do silly things. Although I arrived five minutes before closing time, Lisa met me at the window with her always-welcoming and beaming smile. A few minutes later I drove off, hot egg roll in hand.
Their egg roll is not too big and not too small -- it is just the right size to satisfy a craving. The outside is beautifully golden and crisp, while the inside contains the traditional fillings. It is exactly what I expect an egg roll to be. The flavors can be described as complex in their simplicity, much like the Beatles' hit song. It comes with a packet of sweet and sour sauce, but I can't seem to bring myself to drown out the flavors by smothering it with any type of condiment.
Whether you are in need of a quick meal on the run or just looking to satisfy an egg-roll craving, I suggest you give Rice Noodle CAI a try. After all, an egg roll will never break your heart and the smiles are always free.
