Ask a designer: Kitchen trends and innovations for 2017

Americans briefly scaled back the scope of home renovation projects after the recession began nearly a decade ago, says interior designer and "HGTV Design Star" judge Vern Yip. But even during the peak of that focus on smaller, more sustainable living, the size and complexity of kitchen designs continued to grow.

"The kitchen is the heart of the home," Yip says, and people see it as good place to spend money and recoup the investment when they sell their home.

What's trending in kitchen design as 2017 approaches? We've asked Yip and two other interior design experts -- Caleb Anderson, co-founder of the New York-based design firm Drake/Anderson, and Brian Patrick Flynn, interior designer for HGTV's Urban Oasis 2016 home giveaway -- to share their favorite innovations and thoughts on which trending design choices will stand the test of time.

Think black and white

Black and white are the trendiest colors now for kitchen design, and Flynn points out that they're also timeless. A black and white palette works with virtually any accent color, he says, so "if you go black and white, you really only have to spend once."

This undated photo provided by HGTV, shows a portion of a kitchen in Ann Arbor, Mich. Concrete countertops, as shown here in the HGTV Urban Oasis 2016 kitchen designed by Brian Patrick Flynn, are very popular right now, yet their classic modern look isn t likely to go out of style anytime soon, says Flynn. (HGTV/Scripps Networks, LLC. Via AP)

Right now, "black appliances with more of a matte finish" are among Flynn's favorites.

Yip says cabinets in both black and white are popular, and look great mixed together.

That's another trend all three designers are seeing: upper and lower cabinets done in different finishes and materials. Anderson recently designed a kitchen in London that has upper cabinets made of metal and glass, with lower cabinets made of cerused wood. "They need to complement each other," he says, "but everything doesn't have to match."

Get creative

Anderson also notes that it's popular to design a kitchen island out of different materials than the cabinets and countertops. That puts a personal stamp on the room, especially if you make your island out of a distinctive piece of furniture, like a vintage cabinet.

In this undated photo provided by HGTV, a large center island used for cooking prep and dining is shown in a kitchen in Ann Arbor, Mich., and can actually make a small kitchen seem larger, says Brian Patrick Flynn, who designed this kitchen for the HGTV Urban Oasis 2016 house giveaway HGTV/Scripps Networks, LLC.

By using popular materials in unique ways, you can design a kitchen that feels current but won't look dated as trends change. Flynn is a fan of that approach: For HGTV's Urban Oasis giveaway house this year, he chose a reflective, black marble mosaic tile for the kitchen walls, from the counter all the way up to the ceiling. The look is on-trend, but has a classic beauty that won't need renovating in a few years.