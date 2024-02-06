Ask a designer: Interior doors can add light, personality

Clients are sometimes surprised when home builder and designer Marnie Oursler starts talking about bedroom doors.

They expect to discuss things like windows, wall colors and where a built-in bookcase might fit best. But many of Oursler's clients hadn't considered that creatively designed interior doors can add personality, improve the flow of natural light, and also serve as flexible partitions to break up an open floor plan or connect two rooms.

"I've been using doors to add character in houses for a long time," says Delaware-based Oursler, who hosts "Big Beach Builds" on the DIY Network. "Mixing up doors throughout the house is really important," she says, "and it's easy."

We've asked Oursler and two other interior design experts -- architect Tamara Gorodetzky, an associate with GTM Architects in the Washington, D.C., area, and Caleb Anderson, co-founder of the New York-based Drake/Anderson -- for advice on using interior doors to elevate a home's style and function.

Doors as design features

This undated photo provided by Marnie Custom Homes shows how swapping out a regular door for a Dutch door with windows, as seen in this mudroom by designer and builder Marnie Oursler, can be a stylish and practical choice in homes with pets and smaller children. Dana Hoff ~ Marnie Custom Homes

Bedroom and bathroom doors can easily be swapped out for a different style, and you don't have to stick with traditional wood.

"If you look at the magazines now," Gorodetzky says, "people are doing really creative things like using a lot of steel in their doors instead of wood to give it an industrial look."

Another option is refinishing doors with paint, upholstery or other coverings.

Anderson updated traditional wooden doors in a client's entryway using a metallic faux finish that turned "this pair of double doors that were very traditional and stuffy" into something eye-catching. "You immediately walked into the apartment and there was this unique finish," he says. "It was pretty spectacular."

For another client, he had a set of pivoting doors made and upholstered in leather, with nickel nail-head detailing. "You don't have to be afraid to do something bold or different," Anderson says.

Gorodetzky agrees: "I definitely like the idea of doing a feature door in a place where people will see it," she says. "If you have an office flanking your front foyer, it's a nice opportunity to do a French door."