Ask a Designer: decorating indoors with plants

From kitchen herb gardens to miniature indoor trees, interior designers are increasingly bringing plants into their home design projects.

Plants are "the one little piece that people always forget will finish a room," says Massachusetts-based designer Kristina Crestin. They make a space feel complete but not over-accessorized, she says, and can solve a range of design challenges.

New York designer Young Huh agrees: A miniature tree can be the perfect addition where you need something tall, she says, and a flowering plant can bring a burst of color to a tabletop. Plants also help clean the air, boost oxygen levels, and bring a welcome sense of natural unpredictability into otherwise meticulous, modern spaces.

Which plants are popular right now and what are the best ways to decorate with them?

Three designers -- Crestin, Huh and New York-based Lindsey Coral Harper -- offer their thoughts:

A living room designed by interior designer Kristina Crestin in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts is shown. Plants can be the perfect final touch that brings warmth and beauty to a room without over-accessorizing, says Crestin. Jared Kuzia Photography

From delicate to bold

For several years running, the "it plant" among designers has been the fiddlefig tree (also called a "fiddlefig fern"). Their trunks are tall and graceful, with large glossy leaves creating a burst of rich, green color that blends with just about any decor.

Fiddlefigs are beautiful and relatively easy to care for, Crestin says, so their trendiness shouldn't be a reason to avoid one.

For something more "simple and sophisticated," Harper recommends "any type of boxwood or topiary. There are so many options here, and such a range of shapes and sizes," she says. "They also make wonderful hostess gifts."

Another current favorite: the staghorn fern, which has strong, dramatic leaves that almost look like a sculpture.

"Staghorn ferns are really interesting and very masculine to me," Harper says, and they look great "in a more rustic setting."

If you're seeking something delicate, Huh recommends a maidenhair fern. Upkeep is minimal, she says (just "keep them misted and moist"), and the intricate leaves look almost as pretty as a flowering plant.

Another popular choice: miniature olive trees. "They're a sign of peace and fruitfulness," Huh says, and look gorgeous in a ceramic pot on a table.

Location, location

It's popular right now to hang planters on walls, or put up hanging terrariums with succulents or "air plants" inside, says Huh.

These low maintenance plants only need to be misted, rather than watered, and "they stay alive forever," she says. "I had this air plant that stayed alive for so long, my kids named him."