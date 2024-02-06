Have you heard about the Asbury Revival in Wilmore, Kentucky, near Lexington? I am not referring to the 1970 revival that sparked the "Jesus Movement." As I write this, there is an ongoing revival at Asbury University. It began Wednesday, Feb. 8.

During a midweek chapel service, campus minister Zach Meerkreebs led an invitation for personal confession and testimonies. As people began to repent of their sins through public confession, people in the Hughes Auditorium began to feel the presence of God.

A couple weeks ago, I wrote about Beth Moore questioning the significance of Jonathan Edwards and his call to repentance in his sermon, "Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God," that led to the First Great Awakening. It appears that turning away from sin is a key component of revival. Theologians who abandon these principles will neither understand nor experience what is taking place at this small campus.

Even among conservatives, some are asking if this could really be happening in 2023. Some of my former professors and other denominational leaders have been traveling to the school to observe what is occurring. Brandon Porter has an article in The Pathway, the newspaper of the Missouri Baptist Convention. Baptist Press has interviewed eyewitnesses. Robert Coleman, Bill Elliff, Lawson Stone, Denny Burk, and Kenny Rager have written on social media about their experiences.

Dr. Tim Beougher wrote his Th.M. Thesis on the 1970 Asbury Revival and how it impacted Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was also on of two faculty members present for all the revival services at Wheaton College in 1995. Beougher has taught courses on Revival and Spiritual Awakening at Wheaton College, Cordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, and at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has studied the subject for four decades.

Beougher was there Monday, Feb. 13 in Hughes Auditorium. Here are his observations: