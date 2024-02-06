Rush. It can be a sudden movement in a direction. It can be a flow of euphoria. It also can be the name of a classic rock band.

For Lydia Gentry, a freshly minted senior at Cape Girardeau Central High School, all the above apply to her violin -- a sleek, red, electric one at that.

She can be seen playing it in the morning, afternoon or evening in the downtown streets of Cape Girardeau as pedestrians pass.

They may be a little surprised to see the teen taking on the likes of Rush's "Subdivisions," both vocally and with violin, filling the air with an opus of classic rock and other genres. She goes by the persona of Violin Dragoness.

She estimates she's performed on the streets, with a donation chest, about 25 times since making her debut last September.

Lydia Gentry plays the electric violin Tuesday in front of the river wall in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"When I did that, I didn't really have a name for myself, and I just really love names," Gentry said. "They're just cool, or nicknames. I just love mythical creatures. I love violin; I love dragons. I wanted a unique name, so I put Dragoness, like a female dragon. There you go."

It was another definitive step in the transition from a piano-playing child to pink-lighted-bow-wielding teen.

It's a process traced to listening to U2 and Rush with her father as a toddler and piano lessons at age 5.

The lessons continued to seventh grade, where she joined the Cape Junior High orchestra and chose violin over flute for no particular reason she can recall.

She played the classical music laid before her but realized by high school she might be pretty good and pursued personal lessons.

All remained conventional until an epiphany on the internet -- the work of Mark Wood and Lindsey Stirling. Both were electric violinists, and both rocked her world.

"That was just something I couldn't get out of my head," Gentry said. "I just had to experiment with that."

The laboratory opened when an electric violin arrived for Christmas her sophomore year.

"When I discovered electric violin, and I can mix that with music that I loved listening to, I was literally ...," Gentry trailed off, searching for words to describe the impact.

She elaborated by citing changes in her behavior.

She found herself getting away from sheet music and figuring out by ear the music from bands such as Rush, ELO and Fleetwood Mac.

"I've really developed playing by ear the last two years," Gentry said. "I can hear one note, and then I can usually have most of the song by the end of the day, if I practice enough."