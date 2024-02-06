As the cookie crumbles

What's the most famous cookie in the world? You might think the Oreo. After all, it is the world's best-selling cookie. Available in more than 100 countries there have been nearly 500 billion sold since its inception.

Or you might think the chocolate chip cookie. Unlike the Oreo, it's most often made at home and is the subject of cookie lore, having been allegedly invented by accident at the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.

But neither the Oreo nor the Chocolate Chip cookie has been immortalized by a mammoth work of great literature. That claim to fame belongs to the Madeleine, a small shell-shaped tea cake that has become the emblematic cookie of France, so emblematic in fact that despite their relative plainness, a few years back they were France's entrant in a celebration of the best cakes and cookies from the European Union. With ingredients and proportions resembling a classic pound cake, they are spongy on the inside, while their diminutive size makes them crispy on the outside.

Even those who have never quite finished reading Marcel Proust's seven-volume novel "Remembrance of Things Past" (and at over 4000 pages who can blame them?) probably nonetheless are familiar with the episode of the Madeleine chronicled in the story.

Proust recounts how he bit into a Madeleine that had been dipped in tea and was overcome by a flood of memories:

French Madeleines, classic cookies resembling pound cake, cool on a rack after being removed from their unique shell-shaped pans.

No sooner had the warm liquid mixed with the crumbs

touched my palate than a shudder ran through me ... An

exquisite pleasure had invaded my senses ... Whence did

did it come? And suddenly the memory revealed itself. The