'As seen on TikTok' is the new 'As seen on TV'

NEW YORK -- Near the Twizzlers and Sour Patch Kids at a New York candy store are fruit-shaped soft jelly candies that earned a spot on the shelves because they went viral on TikTok.

A flood of videos last year showed people biting into the fruit gummies' plastic casing, squirting artificially-colored jelly from their mouths. Store staffers at the candy store chain It'Sugar urged it to stock up, and the gummies did so well TikTok became part of the company's sales strategy. The chain now has signs with the app's logo in stores, and goods from TikTok make up 5% to 10% of weekly sales.

"That's an insane number," said Chris Lindstedt, the assistant vice president of merchandising at It'Sugar, which has about 100 locations.

TikTok, an app best known for dancing videos with 1 billion users worldwide, has also become a shopping phenomenon. National chains, hoping to get TikTok's mostly young users into its stores, are setting up TikTok sections, reminiscent of "As Seen On TV" stores that sold products hawked on infomercials.

At Barnes & Noble, tables display signs with #BookTok, a book recommendation hashtag on TikTok that has pushed paperbacks up the bestseller list. Amazon has a section of its site it calls "Internet Famous," with lists of products anyone who has spent time on TikTok would recognize.

A table displays signs with #BookTok, at a Barnes & Noble on Sept. 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tali Arbel ~ Associated Press

The hashtag #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt has gotten more than 5 billion views on TikTok, and the app has made a grab-bag of products a surprise hit: leggings, purses, cleaners, even feta cheese. Videos of a baked feta pasta recipe sent the salty white cheese flying out of supermarket refrigerators earlier this year.

It's hard to crack the code of what becomes the next TikTok sensation. How TikTok decides who gets to see what remains largely a mystery. Companies are often caught off guard and tend to swoop in after their product has taken off, showering creators with free stuff, hiring them to appear in commercials or buying up ads on TikTok.

"It was a little bit of a head scratcher at first," said Jenny Campbell, the chief marketing officer of Kate Spade, remembering when searches for "heart" spiked on Kate Spade's website earlier this year.

The culprit turned out to be a 60-second clip on TikTok posted by 22-year-old Nathalie Covarrubias. She recorded herself in a parked car gushing about a pink heart-shaped purse she'd just bought. Others copied her video, posting TikToks of themselves buying the bag or trying it on with different outfits. The $300 heart-shaped purse sold out.

"I couldn't believe it because I wasn't trying to advertise the bag," said Covarrubias, a makeup artist from Salinas, California, who wasn't paid to post the video. "I really was so excited and happy about the purse and how unique it was."