As he walks by

A close friend sent me this image of what most deer hunters dream of when they are deer hunting. But there are often reasons to not shoot.
If the hunter would take the shot presented here, there is a very high probability that the result would be unwanted. There are too many limbs blocking vital organs of the deer. It would be better to let the deer walk until it enters an open space and stops.
Deer hunting is a big sport in Southeast Missouri. Safety is always the most important part of the hunt. The objective is to kill a deer, not wound it and lose it. My message to all deer hunters is to obey game laws, take only good clear shots and to be safe.
