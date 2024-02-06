All sections
November 18, 2023

As he walks by

A close friend sent me this image of what most deer hunters dream of when they are deer hunting. But there are often reasons to not shoot. If the hunter would take the shot presented here, there is a very high probability that the result would be unwanted. There are too many limbs blocking vital organs of the deer. It would be better to let the deer walk until it enters an open space and stops...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

A close friend sent me this image of what most deer hunters dream of when they are deer hunting. But there are often reasons to not shoot.

If the hunter would take the shot presented here, there is a very high probability that the result would be unwanted. There are too many limbs blocking vital organs of the deer. It would be better to let the deer walk until it enters an open space and stops.

Deer hunting is a big sport in Southeast Missouri. Safety is always the most important part of the hunt. The objective is to kill a deer, not wound it and lose it. My message to all deer hunters is to obey game laws, take only good clear shots and to be safe.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

