As graduation approaches, what's next?

In the next few weeks, my family, like so many others, will be celebrating our graduation. Graduation ceremonies and all the events surrounding them invoke feelings of pride and joy in graduates and families alike. While most graduates dream of their future, many parents are reflecting on and evaluating their lives. One group dreams about their future, while the other questions their present. Both are wondering, "What's next?"

Proverbs 16:9, which reads, "The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps," frames some principles for thinking about what is next.

First, the future is truly a mystery. You only know what you know now. Your life is a vapor, and you are not guaranteed tomorrow (James 4:13-14.) The great uncertainty of life fuels fear and can create paralysis of the heart and mind. But, the sooner you embrace your uncertainty of tomorrow by trusting in holds the future, the sooner you become emboldened by the one who establishes your steps. We only hope what the afternoon will bring while the Lord simultaneously sees the past, present, and future.