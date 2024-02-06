As graduation approaches, what's next?

In the next few weeks, my family, like so many others, will be celebrating our graduation. Graduation ceremonies and all the events surrounding them invoke feelings of pride and joy in graduates and families alike. While most graduates dream of their future, many parents are reflecting on and evaluating their lives. One group dreams about their future, while the other questions their present. Both are wondering, "What's next?"
Proverbs 16:9, which reads, "The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps," frames some principles for thinking about what is next.
First, the future is truly a mystery. You only know what you know now. Your life is a vapor, and you are not guaranteed tomorrow (James 4:13-14.) The great uncertainty of life fuels fear and can create paralysis of the heart and mind. But, the sooner you embrace your uncertainty of tomorrow by trusting in holds the future, the sooner you become emboldened by the one who establishes your steps. We only hope what the afternoon will bring while the Lord simultaneously sees the past, present, and future.
Secondly, your plans don't always go according to plan. The high school grad may not get into the college of their choice. The empty-nester may discover the career they were excited about 20 years ago barely invokes a yawn today. So your plans change, but God's are established.
Knowing that God's plans are established means he works to create something great, even through what I see as wasted. With God, there is no wasted time. God restores the years the locust has eaten (Joel 1:25.) A midlife course change of life and career does not mean those years were wasted. Those were the foundational years giving you the courage to start over.
Lastly, established steps are not prearranged but secure. The Lord can establish your steps by prompting you to change your direction. The Lord can establish your steps by strengthening them in trepidatious conditions. So, the risk is big. Do great things for God. Trust in the Lord to direct and change your direction in life for the empty nesters out there.
D.L. Moody once said, "Give your life to God; he can do more with it than you can." Make plans and dream new dreams. Put the Lord first in all you do, trusting him to lead you to his perfect will and purpose.
