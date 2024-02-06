As a new year prepares to dawn, keep looking up

This columnist never has enjoyed a good sense of direction. East and west as signposts, for example, have little meaning for me.

During this Christmas season, with so many vehicles seen again at shopping centers during this vaccinated era, remembering where the car is parked is always an adventure.

Ergo, getting lost is lamentably easy.

Because of this lifelong memory and perception deficit, the chosen solution is to park in the extreme corner of surface lots.

It is frustrating, however, always to be so confused emerging from a Walmart or a grocery store or even a restaurant.

That's why I tend to look for direction wherever it can be found -- not only in terms of geography but in terms of my own spirit.

On the digital hospital sign found along William Street in Cape Girardeau, a new baby was welcomed into the world accompanied by a biblical verse -- a text giving me a sense of direction.

"I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well." (Psalm 139:14/New International Version)

This psalm is believed to have been penned by David, the greatest king of the brief united monarchy of Israel -- who lived 10 centuries before Christ.

To acknowledge being "wonderfully made," is to recognize the beauty of the Creator's work.

David's words are laudatory toward God but notice -- the ancient monarch makes no claim of being personally wonderful.