Artist uses snow as canvas for massive geometrical designs

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. -- Simon Beck carefully plots his course before shuffling through a windswept snowfield high in the Rocky Mountains.

Using a compass, snowshoes and his background as a cartographer and competitive orienteer, the 61-year-old British artist and a handful of volunteers recently tromped across a frozen reservoir near the ski resort town of Silverthorne, west of Denver, to create a massive, geometrical design on a fresh canvas of snow.

The result after more than a dozen hours of labor in freezing weather and under an unrelenting sun was a spectacular spiral pattern the length of about two soccer fields.

"I hope it makes people more aware of the snow and the environment and the beauty of it and how we need snow," Beck said after completing the drawing. "And I think it's a really beautiful and unique art form."

Beck finished his day with high fives from his volunteers and congratulations from people who gathered on a nearby hillside to watch his progress.

But it hasn't always gone this smoothly. It's never clear how many workers will show up. And if bad weather rolls in, an intricate piece of art can quickly disappear.

"It's very frustrating when you plod around for hours and hours and hours and then the wind blows it away before you've finished it," he said.