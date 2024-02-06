Array of back-to-school events planned throughout August

Scopus United Methodist to host barbecue

Scopus United Methodist Church will hold a free barbecue and give out school supplies plus many prizes from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Highway UU and Highway B in Scopus.

Back-to-School, Fall and Winter Event planned at mall

Rhea Lana's of Cape Girardeau will have its twice-annual upscale children's consignment event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. More information can be found at capegirardeau.rhealana.com/csssaleinfo.asp.

Back-to-School Unity and Love Concert set

Works from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Journey, Simon and Garfunkel and more will be played at this free musical event, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Capaha Park Bandshell at 1400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Back-to-School Luau to be held in Zalma

Zalma General Baptist Church's luau will have water games, an ice cream social and door prizes. An adult must accompany children 10 years old and younger. All are welcome from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 202 HC 2 in Zalma, Missouri.

Back-to-School Adult Scavenger Hunt set

Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host a scavenger hunt for adults starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Library's Playground, 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Six-person teams can hunt their way through downtown businesses with an after party at The Library's Playground. Food donated by The Library, music by Diamond Farm. $200 per six-person team. Pre-registration is required. Contact (573) 651-0555 or foundation@capetigers.com.

Back-to-School Sunday is planned

The Cape Church of Christ welcomes all incoming students and families to their annual Back-to-School Sunday, at regular service times 9 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Aug. 20. Services will be at 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.