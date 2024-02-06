Array of back-to-school events planned throughout August

Tegan Marie will give a free concert from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Walmart, 3439 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
Discovery Playhouse will hold a beach bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at their location, 502 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Hands-on activities, games, crafts and a snack will be on at this fun, educational night out. Cost is $8 for non-members and $5 for members. Reserve a spot by calling (573) 335-7529.
To celebrate tax-free weekend, Sikeston Factory Outlet Stores will hold a free event including the Lazy L Safari petting zoo, inflatable games, a Kids Safety Zone and more, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 100 Outlet Drive in Sikeston.
First General Baptist Church will have carnival games, prizes, food, a jump house and free school supplies for grades kindergarten through six from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1812 Cape LaCroix Road in Cape Girardeau. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (573) 334-2234 or visit capefgb.com.
Scopus United Methodist Church will hold a free barbecue and give out school supplies plus many prizes from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Highway UU and Highway B in Scopus.
Rhea Lana's of Cape Girardeau will have its twice-annual upscale children's consignment event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday at West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. More information can be found at capegirardeau.rhealana.com/csssaleinfo.asp.
Works from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Journey, Simon and Garfunkel and more will be played at this free musical event, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Capaha Park Bandshell at 1400 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Zalma General Baptist Church's luau will have water games, an ice cream social and door prizes. An adult must accompany children 10 years old and younger. All are welcome from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at 202 HC 2 in Zalma, Missouri.
Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host a scavenger hunt for adults starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Library's Playground, 10 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Six-person teams can hunt their way through downtown businesses with an after party at The Library's Playground. Food donated by The Library, music by Diamond Farm. $200 per six-person team. Pre-registration is required. Contact (573) 651-0555 or foundation@capetigers.com.
The Cape Church of Christ welcomes all incoming students and families to their annual Back-to-School Sunday, at regular service times 9 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. Aug. 20. Services will be at 328 S. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
