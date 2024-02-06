Arizona third-grader holds food drives to help in pandemic

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Neighbors walked by during their morning stroll, passing families waved from their bikes and drivers slowed down long enough to read the hand-drawn sign -- "Dylan's Food Drive."

The poster was taped to two PVC pipes that were stuck inside construction cones for support.

It was a typical scene for 8-year-old Dylan Pfeifer, who has been staging food drives from his home in metro Phoenix in response to the pandemic.

"It started because I wanted to give internet to people," he said, explaining he had transitioned into virtual learning at Chandler Traditional Academy's Independence Campus in Chandler. He heard on the news some students around the U.S. were having a hard time taking advantage of virtual learning because they didn't have internet.

"My mom said it was going to be hard to provide internet, so we decided to do food drives," he said.

Dylan Pfeifer uses a lift to move a box filled with donated canned and boxed foods to his home April 3 in Chandler, Arizona, to safely store the items until they are given to St. Mary's Food Bank. Cheyanne Mumphrey ~ Associated Press

Each drive is the culmination of hours of work involving drawing posters, going door-to-door to hand out flyers and working with his mother to post information on Facebook.

Dylan has hosted three drives from his home in Chandler, about 20 miles southeast of Phoenix. He said he is planning his next one in June, when summer vacation begins.

"I would plan one every day if I could," he said.

Dylan said he has collected more than 1,000 cans and boxes of nonperishable food and more than $900 in donations. On its website, St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix says it can convert $1 into seven meals, meaning Dylan has been able to provide more than 6,500 meals on just monetary donations.

"It's rare that you see kids at Dylan's age who have a handle on what the problem is in their community, the people around them who are affected by it, and have the courage to do something about it," said Jerry Brown, director of media relations at St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.