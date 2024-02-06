When it comes to engagement ring trends, one thing holds true: The ring should represent the wearer and her unique taste.

And more often now, Regan Laiben, sales manager at Jayson Jewelers Ltd. in Cape Girardeau, says men are coming in with their fiancees-to-be to look for the ideal engagement ring.

“I’d still say there’s a small percentage of men coming in, but I think it takes the stress and the nervousness out of just making sure it’s the perfect thing,” Laiben says.

Laiben believes working with a local jeweler can help couples find exactly what they may be looking for.

“The thing that we see the most is that everyone wants their ring to be unique, and as a local, independent jeweler we can make that happen, whereas your chain stores, they just buy in bulk and that’s what they do,” she says.

Happy young couple trying on a ring in a jewelery shop with the help of a mature clerk

Being a small business also allows the sales managers to create more personalized experiences for couples.

“They come to us, that’s our job,” Laiben says. “We want them to shop local, regardless of where it is. That’s the most important thing, to support your people here in town.”

As far as trends go, Laiben says she is seeing mixed metals, stackable rings, and couples not always choosing to have a matching wedding set.

“We carry individual rings, and then we could always get the identical matching bands because that’s how we carry; that’s what our suppliers do,” she says.

Laiben says she carries various shaped rings, bezel-set styles and options with patterns.

Latin American couple buying an engagement ring at a jewelry store talking to salesman

“Not just your traditional style,” she says.

One of the lines Laiben has seen rise in popularity is a stackable line of rings from Laurence Bruyninckx.

“That’s a trend that we saw coming, and we’ve picked it up and had it for a couple of years now,” she says.

She says people are putting halos around diamonds in different styles and shapes, like a cushion-cut rounded halo or a “vintage” style.