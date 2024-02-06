Area couples give their best advice for a long, happy marriage

“Try to spend as much time together as you can, and work together as much as you can as a team,” she says. “We’ve worked together on a dairy farm for 57 years, and we’ve been very blessed with good health to be able to do that.”

Kirchdoerfer shares that some of their kids and grandkids also help out on the farm.

“Our goal was to raise our family on the farm, and then give them a choice of what they wanted to do with their lives after college,” says Kirchdoerfer. “... Our two sons and some of our grandkids chose to come back and work with us on the farm.”

She also says worshiping together has been good for the couple’s marriage.

“We are of the same faith; we’re both Catholic, and we enjoy worshiping together.”

Gary and Wendy Rust of Cape Girardeau, who have been married for 61 years, share that trust has played an important part in their long marriage.

“Wendy and I have been married for 61 years and we both feel that trust is one of the key elements in our successful marriage,” says Gary. “It also doesn’t hurt that we love each other very much as we were married when Wendy was 19 and I was 20. Wendy is a very special person, and I am blessed to be her husband. We have shared many experiences over the years that have increased our appreciation for each other, and we have benefited from many friends and our six children.”