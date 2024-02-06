Blended families, which are defined as families consisting of a couple and their children from current and previous marriages or relationships, are becoming more and more common. And, in these families, kids often travel from one parent's home to the other. But, how do you keep things consistent for the child, and what do you do if things don't seem to be going well? Local experts can provide tips on how to help things run smoothly in blended families, and suggestions for what to do when things don't.

"Kids need to know what to expect at each home," says Gina Crowley, a counselor at the Family Counseling Center in Cape. "Remember, they are living in two different worlds, mom's world and dad's world."

Jennie Buck, who along with her husband, Mike, has four children ranging in age from 4 to 14 in their blended family, shares this.

"We have a set of rules that we follow in our household to create consistency," she says. "We encourage our children to always follow the rules given, whether it be the rules at our house, at a friend's house, or at their other parent's house."

Crowley also suggests doing a calming activity, especially with younger children, when they first arrive at a parent's home.

"Kids can be wild when they first arrive," says Crowley. "Try doing a calm activity with them when they first arrive, like coloring. Talk with them and allow them to get used to [you] again. Don't just take off somewhere with them when they first arrive. Have some rituals that you do together and work at making their time with you enjoyable."

Communication between all parents and children involved is key. Mandy Keys and her husband, Billy, have a blended family consisting of three daughters ranging in age from 17 to 14 to 3.

Mandy and Billy Keys' children, Chloe Keys (left), Kennedy Keys and Skylar Deimund, pose for a photo. Submitted photo

"Thankfully, all portions of our blended family communicate rather well," says Keys. "As our [older] girls are teenagers, [things like] bedtime and 'screen time' are flexible depending on the amount of homework and extracurricular activities they have each night. When we, any one of us, feels there needs to be more focus on school, we communicate and implement plans together to make this occur. We are blessed that all parents and stepparents feel communication is key to support our children in the best manner. There have been times when communication has broken down, but I feel we have worked together to quickly re-establish it."

Buck agrees, saying the three things that help life run smoothly in a blended family are "consistency, communication and a positive attitude."

Crowley points out that co-parenting is hard, but that parents need to separate any negative feelings from their behavior.