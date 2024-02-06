Are you like Joseph?

We can learn much about human nature and character by reading the Bible. I love the story of Joseph. If you are not familiar with Joseph, his great-grandfather was Abraham, his grandfather was Isaac, and he is the son of Jacob and Rachel. Joseph is the favorite child of his father, and this causes his half-brothers to dislike him. Jacob gives his son a special coat of many colors that serves as a visual reminder of Joseph's privilege.
Joseph shares a couple of his prophetic dreams with his family. The clear interpretation of these dreams is that the brothers are going to bow to Joseph, and not only that, but his father would also bow before him. His brothers are furious with him for what they consider arrogance.
Motivated by jealousy, his brothers find an opportunity to kill Joseph and plan to tell his father that animals killed him. By the providential will of God, one of the brothers, Reuben, steps in and does not allow them to kill him, but suggests they toss Joseph into a pit. Reuben is planning to return and rescue him.
Before they leave the area, they see the Ishmaelites approaching. Judah decides it would be better to sell Joseph for money than to kill him and cover it up. They put blood on Joseph's special coat and present it to their father upon returning home. Jacob is overwhelmed with grief.
This would have been the end of the story for most people, but Joseph is a hard worker, and he excels in every situation he faces. As a slave, he becomes responsible to the point that his owner puts him in charge of his entire household. Things go well for Joseph until Potiphar's wife decides to seduce him. She fails to tempt him to sin against God and her husband.
Embarrassed and angered, Potiphar's wife takes Joseph's garment and uses it to accuse him of sexual assault. Even though Joseph has proven to have great character, his master believes the woman and throws Joseph into prison.
So, Joseph is betrayed by his brothers, then he becomes a slave, he is falsely accused, and now he is a prisoner. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, Joseph continues to rise above his circumstances. The keeper of the prison recognizes Joseph's character and puts him in charge of all the prisoners.
Pharoah becomes angry and puts his chief cupbearer and his chief baker in prison. One night they both have dreams that Joseph can interpret. He tells the cupbearer he will be restored, and he tells the baker he will be executed. He encourages the cupbearer to remember him. Events unfold just as Joseph says, but the cupbearer forgets about him until two years later when the Pharoah has a dream no one could interpret. The cupbearer then tells Pharoah about Joseph.
With great clarity, Joseph tells Pharoah that there will be seven years of abundance followed by seven years of famine. He suggests that they store up as much as possible and then they will have provisions for themselves and be able to sell to others during the famine. The Pharoah puts Joseph in charge and makes him second in command of Egypt.
When Joseph's brothers come to Egypt, he tests them. They do not recognize Joseph or realize that he can understand them since he uses an interpreter. The family makes two trips to get food from Egypt, and during the second trip, Judah confesses the heartache they caused his father Jacob. Judah is willing to take the youngest brother's (Benjamin) place as a slave because losing another son will kill Jacob. Joseph breaks character and reveals himself weeping so loudly that everyone around can hear him.
Instead of punishing his brothers, Joseph explains that what they had intended for evil, God has used to put Joseph in a position to save his family. God's redemptive work through Abraham's lineage will continue. For deeper study read Genesis 37, 39-46.
Are you trusting God today? Pray for strength and faith to rise above your circumstances. Let us choose to be more like Joseph.
