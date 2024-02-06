Are you like Joseph?

We can learn much about human nature and character by reading the Bible. I love the story of Joseph. If you are not familiar with Joseph, his great-grandfather was Abraham, his grandfather was Isaac, and he is the son of Jacob and Rachel. Joseph is the favorite child of his father, and this causes his half-brothers to dislike him. Jacob gives his son a special coat of many colors that serves as a visual reminder of Joseph's privilege.

Joseph shares a couple of his prophetic dreams with his family. The clear interpretation of these dreams is that the brothers are going to bow to Joseph, and not only that, but his father would also bow before him. His brothers are furious with him for what they consider arrogance.

Motivated by jealousy, his brothers find an opportunity to kill Joseph and plan to tell his father that animals killed him. By the providential will of God, one of the brothers, Reuben, steps in and does not allow them to kill him, but suggests they toss Joseph into a pit. Reuben is planning to return and rescue him.

Before they leave the area, they see the Ishmaelites approaching. Judah decides it would be better to sell Joseph for money than to kill him and cover it up. They put blood on Joseph's special coat and present it to their father upon returning home. Jacob is overwhelmed with grief.

This would have been the end of the story for most people, but Joseph is a hard worker, and he excels in every situation he faces. As a slave, he becomes responsible to the point that his owner puts him in charge of his entire household. Things go well for Joseph until Potiphar's wife decides to seduce him. She fails to tempt him to sin against God and her husband.

Embarrassed and angered, Potiphar's wife takes Joseph's garment and uses it to accuse him of sexual assault. Even though Joseph has proven to have great character, his master believes the woman and throws Joseph into prison.